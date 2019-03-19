Private Wealth Systems Adds General Ledger and Bill Pay Solution to its Digital Ecosystem for Family Offices

Collaborating with My Accountant, Inc. allows Private Wealth Systems to offer full general ledger and bill payment services to family offices that want to outsource those functions to a proven, trusted service provider. Integrating general ledger accounting and bill payment with portfolio accounting and consolidated performance reporting provides a unique offering to global family offices that want to streamline operations, improve security, reduce technology expenditures without sacrificing control or oversight.

"We selected My Accountant, Inc. based on their deep domain expertise providing general ledger accounting and bill payment services to UHNW individuals and family offices throughout the Americas and Europe. There is increasing demand among family offices to outsource bookkeeping services, and My Accountant is the clear industry leader based on their decades long experience working with family offices and private banks around the world," said Craig Pearson, CEO Private Wealth Systems. "Our partnership with My Accountant, Inc. underscores our commitment to the global family office community to provide service partners that represent the absolute best in their respective fields, and to empower ultra-high net worth individuals with the information they need to gain active oversight over their wealth—regardless of complexity or geography."

The Private Wealth Systems ecosystem creates a single digital destination for ultra-high net worth individuals to more efficiently manage financial and non-financial assets, liabilities, income, and expense, transforming the traditional siloed approach to private wealth management. Rather than separately managing each aspect of wealth, the digital ecosystem creates a powerful connection to best-in-class services that had not previously existed in the private wealth space.

"Since our founding in 1987, we have felt that the combination of our bookkeeping and bill payment services with the aggregated overall financial data of wealthy individuals has unique value in providing information not readily available anywhere else. By partnering with Private Wealth Systems we are finally able to realize that dream and make our decades of experience available to a larger segment of the ultra-high net worth community " said William Farren, Founder and President of My Accountant, Inc. "Our experience in providing 30,000 to 40,000 transactions per year for clients matches perfectly with the capabilities of Private Wealth Systems."

"We will continue to select applications and service providers that have demonstrated expertise in serving and supporting sophisticated wealth to expand our digital ecosystem" said Pearson. My personal goal and firm's mission are to empower ultra-high-net-worth individuals to take an active role in managing their total wealth in the most efficient and effective manner possible."

For more information about Private Wealth Systems, visit privatewealthsystems.com or call US +1 980 500-3000.

To learn more about My Accountant, Inc. visit myaccountant.com or call Bill Farren at US +1 800-648-5369.

About Private Wealth Systems, Inc.

Private Wealth Systems is a global financial technology that is revolutionizing the way private wealth is analyzed, reported, and managed. With clients in North and South America, Western Europe and the Middle East, the company's award-winning cloud-based software provides multi-asset, multi-bank, multi-currency account aggregation, data reconciliation, performance calculation, portfolio accounting, portfolio management, and investment reporting to family offices, private banks, and institutional asset managers, delivering instant access and understanding of the drivers of risk, return, income and expense across the most complex investment portfolios. For more information about Private Wealth Systems, visit https://privatewealthsystems.com or call US +1 980 500-3000.

About My Accountant, Inc.

My Accountant® Inc. was founded in 1987 with the goal of providing a missing element in personal financial services – high quality and customized bookkeeping and bill payment services to wealthy individuals, family offices, athletes and entertainers. Working closely with tax accountants, financial planners and investment managers, My Accountant, Inc. takes the drudgery of bill payment and bookkeeping off the plate of busy families and family offices and provides very accurate cash flow and expense data reporting. This makes the work of the advisors much more efficient and cost-effective. For more information call Bill Farren at +1 800-648-5369 or visit the web site at www.MyAccountant.com.

