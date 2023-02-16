Private Wealth Systems Recognized as Best Reporting Solution for Family Offices

Private Asset Management Awards Names Private Wealth Systems Best Reporting Solution

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Wealth Systems (PWS), a multi-asset class portfolio management and reporting platform uniquely designed for ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals, family offices, and foundations, today announced it has been named Best Reporting Solution by Private Asset Management (PAM) awards.

Private Wealth Systems consolidated investment reporting for family offices

This award recognizes Private Wealth Systems as a leader in solving the complexities of managing and reporting on public and private asset classes for family offices. In addition to being named a leader in consolidated reporting, PWS was shortlisted for Best Multi-Asset Class Portfolio Management System and Best Technology Platform for Family Offices.

"We are honored to be recognized by our peers as the leading reporting platform for family offices and institutional asset managers that require speed, power, and control in managing complex investment portfolios," said Craig Pearson, CEO of Private Wealth Systems. "This prestigious award is a testament to our team's commitment to delivering the most advanced software across our industry to empower sophisticated investors with actionable oversight over their investments and managers in order to preserve and build multi-generational wealth."

"The platform's capabilities are being recognized more and more as a disrupter in the market. What sets us apart from our peers around the world is our innovation where – in side-by-side comparisons to other platforms – we continue to prove materially greater data accuracy with better processing efficiency than even the largest tech providers."

Private Wealth Systems' consolidated investment reporting provides family offices, UHNWIs, and their advisors with summary to tax-lot/transaction level views regardless of complexity, investment type, ownership structure or global jurisdiction. PWS focus areas include:

Aggregation - supported by a library of direct, proprietary trade-date, connections to banks across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia ,

, Reconciliation - capturing and correcting data (in 2022 alone, PWS' reconciliation team caught and corrected over $283,475,932 in errors from bank feeds) with a global, one-and-done operating scale,

in errors from bank feeds) with a global, one-and-done operating scale, Performance Calculation - supported by true daily time weighted and IRR performance,

Customizable Reporting - with unlimited flexibility for quick ad-hoc and scheduled batch reporting

On top of its success working with single- and multi-family offices, Private Wealth Systems has gained market recognition as the go-to UHNW portfolio management and reporting solution for institutional asset managers.

About Private Wealth Systems

Private Wealth Systems is reimagining the world of ultra-high net worth portfolio management through a cloud-based platform uniquely designed to improve efficiency, accuracy, and agility. UHNW individuals, family offices, and private banks leverage Private Wealth Systems to transform how they aggregate investment data, validate data accuracy, report on multi-asset class portfolio performance and evolve complex investment portfolios over time. Private Wealth Systems' UHNW portfolio management technology platform provides critical insights investors need to effectively manage portfolio performance, risk, and liquidity – delivering an accurate pulse of the portfolio. To see how Private Wealth Systems can transform your approach to UHNW portfolio management, schedule time to speak with a UHNW portfolio management expert at www.privatewealthsystems.com.

SOURCE Private Wealth Systems