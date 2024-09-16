Privately-Held Homebuilder Poised for Regional Growth

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McGuinn Homes Inc, Formerly McGuinn Hybrid Homes LLC., the nation's 136th largest builder as measured by Zonda, has announced a reorganization with its long-term capital providers, setting the Company up for further growth and expansion. This capital restructuring strengthens McGuinn Homes' financial position, paving the way for continued success as the Company advances along its current growth trajectory. The company is now in year two of a five-year plan to quadruple its annual closings to 1,500 homes across three geographic markets.

Wade McGuinn, the owner of McGuinn Homes, has served the Midland of South Carolina for 39 years, building thousands of homes and countless communities. Affordable home building for ourselves and investors remains the core of our operations. Wade is a certified master builder in South Carolina and is past president of the HBA Central South Carolina, author of Building Your Dream Home; as one of the most awarded Homes Building Companies in South Carolina, we do vertical and horizontal construction

"With the rate at which the industry is consolidating, we recognized the need to expand rapidly to defend our competitive position. Leveraging our size, operational efficiencies, and local relationships is the best strategy to continue to compete well against our larger peers," said Wade McGuinn.

"We are excited to begin this new phase in the evolution of McGuinn Homes. Due to our exceptional team, we are on pace to be in the top 100 Builder list, exceeding 700 annual home closings by 2024 year-end. We recognize the significant consumer demand for efficient, affordable homes. With the commitment from our capital providers, we are confident we will continue to fulfill our mission of providing quality homes to the underserved new home buyer and fostering community for the homebuyers we serve."

Founded in 1985, the Company has delivered over 6,000 homes by focusing on building communities tailored to the needs of its market. The Company also serves as an active Build-to-Rent homebuilder partner for capital groups and is known for constructing efficient, high-quality rental communities on reliable timelines.

Additionally, the Company has launched McGuinn Homes Foundation, formerly Next Generation Ministries: Our Ministry | McGuinn Homes (mcguinnhomes.com). "The newly formed McGuinn Homes Inc. has a common goal of 'doing good' in our local markets with our business as a ministry team and internationally with our foundation," says McGuinn, "We give not only money but also our time and business acumen to ensure the non-profit agencies we serve are growing and focused."

Whelan Advisory acted as the exclusive advisor to McGuinn Homes.

McGuinn Homes Inc.

McGuinn Homes Inc, formerly McGuinn Hybrid Homes LLC., was founded in 1985 by Wade McGuinn, who has over a 39-year history of building homes across South Carolina and North Carolina and recently expanded into Savannah, Georgia. The Company has over 60 employees and builds homes across 11 active communities in Savanna, Columbia, and Greenville, South Carolina.

Contact:

Wade McGuinn

Managing Shareholder

803-513-0114

[email protected]

SOURCE McGuinn Homes Inc.