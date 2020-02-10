Privately Owned Bay Area Company Is the Answer to President Trump's Executive Order to Bring Price Transparency to Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The issue of price transparency in healthcare is front and center in the national debate and BuildMyBod Health is the solution. This monumental platform allows consumers and employees of self-funded plans to determine their out-of-pocket healthcare costs ahead of time. The prices available through the BuildMyBod database reflect either the cash rate, the bundled rate or the negotiated rate between the healthcare provider and the insurance payor.

2020 BuildMyBod Health Pricing Report for Outpatient Services

Aside from complete pricing information in healthcare (#PriceTransCAREncy), including all ancillary fees, BuildMyBod Health is the only platform that integrates a proprietary Price Estimator into the provider's own website and generates leads for the provider. This was recently highlighted in Becker's ASCReview here and podcast here.

The benefit of integrating the Price Estimator into a provider's website is customer experience. The prospective patient won't need to search out other pricing websites that may not provide accurate or up to date pricing quotes. With the BuildMyBod Health Price Estimator embedded into the doctor's website, the consumer can check pricing in one location, as demonstrated here on Dr. Jason Hall's website, of Knoxville, TN .

From the Price Estimator, the consumer is able to choose the procedure(s) of interest. After entering their contact information, they receive an automated/instant breakdown of the out-of-pocket costs based on the provider's fee schedule. The provider, in turn, receives the consumer's contact info – a lead for follow up!

In addition to checking pricing through the individual provider's website, an overview of pricing across the county can be found in the newly released 2020 BuildMyBod Health Pricing Report for Outpatient Services.

The Pricing Report and accompanying infographic features the most in-demand surgical and non-surgical services. The source pricing data for all outpatient services can be found here, and you can check pricing in real-time from a doctor near you here .

About BuildMyBod Health:

BuildMyBod Health continues to leave its mark in the healthcare space by making price transparency in healthcare (#PriceTransCAREncy) easily accessible through advances in information technology. Consumers across the country can check pricing and purchase procedures and services straight from BuildMyBod.com , the doctor's website , or the BuildMyBod iPhone/iPad app . The price quotes provided are doctor-specific, and include the cost of medically necessary and cosmetic services. The BuildMyBod Pricing Assistant allows providers to get real-time feedback regarding their fee schedules.

