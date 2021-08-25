Privcap Media Joins Inc. 5000, Expands Leadership Team

The success of Privcap is driven by our ability to solve complex communications challenges faced by investment managers. Tweet this

To further this growth trajectory, Privcap has also made strategic senior hires across marketing and creative. "The success of Privcap is driven by our ability to solve complex communications challenges faced by investment managers," said David Snow, a Partner at Privcap Media. "As fund managers seek to improve their messaging to investors, employees and market influencers, Privcap has evolved its solutions, and invested in talent to create more efficient and engaging ways for these firms to communicate their value."

Privcap's solutions include virtual meetings, fundraising videos and other forms of digital content, helping clients stand out in a crowded industry."

Recent hires include:

Grace Martinez, Creative Director - Based in New York, Martinez, is a veteran art director who has led creative teams at Conde Nast and Hearst. Her work has graced the pages of Glamour, Men's Health, Travel + Leisure, AirBnB and other publications. Martinez will help Privcap clients improve their communications and marketing materials and bring a higher level of visual sophistication to Privcap content-creation projects.

Randi Mitev, VP, Marketing and Corporate Development - Based in Santa Barbara, California, Mitev joins Privcap from IBM, where she was a business development executive focused on the financial services market. Before joining IBM, Mitev 's career spanned from leading global rebrands at multi-million dollar tech firms to running a digital photo and video studio , which grew into a major full-service creative agency for premier brands. She will help Privcap deepen its relationships with existing clients and move the company into new services and markets.

About Privcap Media:

Privcap Media is a trusted partner to private capital market participants across the globe who need to improve the way they communicate with their audience. Through video and other forms of digital content, Privcap marries deep subject-matter expertise with sophisticated creative capabilities, which means less work for investor relations and marketing teams and more engaging content for investors.

Our services include:

-Virtual / Livestream / Hybrid Annual Meetings: Content creation, virtual events platforms and livestream production services for all forms of events.

-Case Study Videos: Video production for annual meetings, corporate website and fundraising.

-Due Diligence Packages: Video creation for the due diligence process.

-Thought-Leadership Content and Promotion: Production and promotion of podcasts, videos, webinars & reports.

www.privcapmedia.com

