Privco Enterprise Software Top 50

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrivCo , a New York based fintech company and leader in private market intelligence, today released its PrivCo Top 50 Enterprise Software ranking, a report measuring the business performance of private enterprise software companies in 2020. Categories include data management, infrastructure, cyber-security, development, e-commerce, and workplace productivity. Despite broad based cuts in spending, companies invested heavily in digital transformation while adapting to shifts in the workplace as a result of the pandemic. All companies were ranked based on a number of metrics including funding, market valuation, projected revenue, and growth.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

2020 through June, 2021 has been a phenomenal time of growth for enterprise startups. Notable deals include acquisitions of Wrike, Aspect Software, and Blue Yonder, and IPO's by Squarespace, UiPath, Sprinklr, and QOMPLX.

Data management favored companies utilizing AI and automation. Those leading the charge include Databricks, DataRobot, and Thoughtspot. Startups that add value to cloud storage infrastructure capabilities continue to advance the category forward. In Cyber Security, Cockroach Labs and Cumolo took the top spots. Payment processing companies including Tradeshift and Divvy also ranked highly.

"Our proprietary AI and our talented analysts produced the PrivCo 50 to highlight the rock stars of 2020. It was a black swan year for so many privately held companies and yet the top 50 in enterprise software saw remarkable growth." We see exciting trends across so many industries poised to capitalize on the new normal," says Basil Hamadeh, CEO of PrivCo.

About PrivCo:

PrivCo is a leading private market intelligence company offering AI assisted financial data on privately held companies with an emphasis on current revenue and growth metrics. PrivCo's proprietary data covers more than 750,000+ U.S. company profiles, including 95% coverage of U.S. private companies with $10 million or more in revenue. Founded in 2009, PrivCo serves over more than 100K firms, investors and financial advisors around the globe giving them the accurate, updated information they need to make the right decisions for themselves and their clients. For more information and to access the platform, please visit https://www.privco.com.

