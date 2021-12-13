PRIVCO PREDICTS THE NEXT 100 UNICORNS

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrivCo , a New York based fintech company and leader in private market intelligence, today released its PrivCo Unicorns ranking, naming 100 companies with at least 750MM in valuation poised to become the next generation of American companies to hit 1BN in valuation. PrivCo's picks are based on dozens of data points including most recent funding activity, hiring and revenue growth through September 31, 2021.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

SaaS or 'System as a Service' companies ranked highest. Three out of the top ten companies in this category. 17 companies out of the 100 companies ranked are categorized as mainly SaaS companies bolstered by a pandemic driven shift to an online workflow.

Healthcare takes second place with 14 ranking companies. Healthcare ranks number 1 when looking at funding alone with mRNA, CRISPER and other advancements tackling Covid-19 and taking on thousands of human conditions and diseases.

High Growth helps: A majority of the top 10 companies that ranked in the list were founded in 2015 , with the earliest company dating to 1999.

, with the earliest company dating to 1999. Epic Games takes the leaderboard for growth with 5BN in funding and a whopping 28.7BN valuation.

Top growth categories are gaming, SaaS, fintech and healthcare.

To download the full ranking, click HERE .

"Our proprietary AI and our talented analysts produced the PrivCo Unicorn Report to place our bets on companies we see hitting unicorn status over the next 12 months," said Basil Hamadeh, CEO of Privco. "We track exciting trends across dozens of industries and provide our customers with the insight they need to make decisions, close deals and stay ahead of the curve."

About PrivCo

PrivCo is a leading private market intelligence company offering AI assisted financial data on privately held companies with an emphasis on current revenue and growth metrics. PrivCo's proprietary data covers more than 110MM+ data points with more than 750,000 U.S. company profiles, including 95% coverage of U.S. private financials with $1MM or more in revenue. Founded in 2009, PrivCo serves more than 100K firms, investors and financial advisors around the globe giving them the accurate, updated information they need to make the right decisions for themselves and their clients. For more information and to access the platform, please visit https://www.privco.com.

