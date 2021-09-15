PrivCo's Q2 Top 50

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrivCo , a New York based fintech company and leader in private market intelligence, today released its Privco Top Growth Companies Q2 ranking, a report measuring the business performance of the fastest growing startups in Q2, 2021. Categories include gaming, aerospace, fintech, SaaS enterprise solutions, cyber-security, marketing automation, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology. All companies were ranked based on metrics including funding, market valuation, projected revenue, and growth.



Q2 saw a shift away from consumers' immediate needs (like grocery delivery) to industries anticipated to grow post-pandemic. Notable deals include the $1B funding round of Epic Games and the $1.2B investment from SoftBank Capital in genetic testing company Invitae. Aerospace startups thrived prompted by the first hints of space tourism. The billionaires' race to space was a highlight of Q2 as Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos aerospace companies successfully completed their summer space flights. Chinese vehicle for hire service Didi Chuxing took a big hit post US IPO creating serious uncertainty for other Chinese companies looking at a US IPO. Fintech showed no signs of stopping – from consumer-focused neo-banks to mortgage solutions on the blockchain. The total number of companies exhibiting growth jumped threefold this quarter.

"Our proprietary AI and our talented analysts produced the PrivCo 50 to mark the high water marks of Q2. The four top industries – fintech, aerospace, gaming, and SaaS – continue to break barriers and set new standards for continued growth. We see exciting trends in these industries poised to capitalize on the new normal," says Basil Hamadeh, CEO of PrivCo.



PrivCo is a leading private market intelligence company offering AI assisted financial data on privately held companies with an emphasis on current revenue and growth metrics. PrivCo's proprietary data covers more than 760,000 U.S. company profiles, including 95% coverage of U.S. private companies with $10 million or more in revenue. Founded in 2009, PrivCo serves more than 100K firms, investors and financial advisors around the globe giving them the accurate, updated information they need to make the right decisions for themselves and their clients. For more information and to access the platform, please visit https://www.privco.com.

