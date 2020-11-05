Privé Porter Opens Up First Ever Storefront in Miami's Uber-Luxury Brickell City Centre

"With the demise of traditional retail anchors, shopping centers are looking to new, innovative brands such as Privé Porter to further attract affluent customers, and we couldn't be more proud to bring our unique offering to the Miami community at Brickell City Centre joining all the top names in luxury," says Jeffrey Berk, Managing Director of Privé Porter. "This pop-up is an audition to show that we bring the same Richard Mille-level customer whenever Privé Porter sets up shop. In a time when most retailers are shuttering stores and focusing on e-commerce, Privé Porter is seizing this opportunity to provide a first of its kind retail experience, shattering the 'glass ceiling' of secondhand luxury, legitimizing Privé Porter as a staple in the luxury community."

Privé Porter's Brickell City Centre store is bringing high fashion, luxury shopping and one-of-a-kind exclusive products to the Miami area, with Italian furnishings, chic Enno furniture and inventory handled only by certified staff. The store is fully secured with locked entrances and exits to limit the number of customers who can experience the exclusive handbags within the shop. Each bag is an unused, pristine example of one of the different sizes of an Hermès Birkin or Kelly, ranging in price from $15,000 to $250,000 depending on the styles on display. Privé Porter continues to maintain a robust inventory through its passionate community of collectors, and specializes in sourcing rare and unique Hermès styles for clients including new 2020 color ways such as Vert Criquet, Sellier Rainbow, and Bleu Brume.

"Privé Porter is a unique re-sale concept that we are very excited to welcome to Brickell City Centre," said David Martin, Vice President, Retail, of Swire Properties. "Re-sale is an increasingly important part of the luxury eco-system, and increasingly desirable to discerning shoppers. It will allow them to dip their toes into the ultra-luxury side of fashion, and fits perfectly with Brickell City Centre's exciting mix of retailers and restaurants."

While Berk founded Privé Porter in 2008, it wasn't until his wife, Michelle, took over with her love, knowledge and experience of the luxury goods market that turned the brand into the largest and most reliable source for brand new Hermès collectible handbags and accessories. Privé Porter was a first adopter of Instagram e-commerce in 2013, gaining a cult following of consumers who wanted hassle-free access to Hermés handbags, without the notorious roadblocks. Stars such as Kris Jenner, Paris Hilton, Cardi B, Keyshia Ka'Oir, Jeffree Star and more have become avid customers, turning to Privé Porter to not only source rare Hermés styles, but customize them as well.

To-date, Privé Porter's most expensive bag ever sold was a rare Hermès 30cm Gris Cendre Diamond Himalaya Crocodile Birkin with 18K Gold Hardware , selling for an impressive $500,000, close to three times more than what it retailed at Hermès. The brand's new storefront ushers in a new chapter for the luxury reseller, bringing their exclusive shopping experience to the affluent community of Miami, cementing their place as a pillar in the new age of luxury retail.

For more information on Privé Porter, visit priveporter.com and follow @privéporter on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Privé Porter's Brickell City Centre store is located at 68 SE 6th St, Suite 128A, Miami, FL 33131.

About Privé Porter:

Privé Porter is the key to authentic luxury and the largest and most reliable source for brand new Hermès handbags and accessories, reaching customers in over 50 countries to-date. Privé Porter is comprised of a passionate community of collectors who buy, sell, swap and trade Hermès handbags and accessories for their collections via the brand's Instagram ecommerce.

Privé Porter LLC and all its entities operating under the name "Privé Porter" are its own entity, buying and selling authentic luxury accessories, and there is no official relationship with Hermès International S.A. or any other entity operating under the name "Hermès".

