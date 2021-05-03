Privé Revaux Joins Radial's Fulfillment Network to Meet Increased Ecommerce Demands

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial, a bpost group company, the leader in ecommerce solutions, today announced that eyewear designer, Privé Revaux has selected Radial's fulfillment and transportation services to support the company's rapid growth.

Since launching in 2017 via ecommerce and direct-to-consumer, Privé Revaux has focused on providing quality, affordable eyewear to consumers. With the onset of the pandemic, the company experienced tremendous growth especially in the online channel. Unlike other retailers however, the success and momentum seen online has spurred additional growth in brick-and-mortar.

With brick-and-mortar channels beginning to see renewed signs of growth and stability, the need for unified and scalable fulfillment solutions to support omnichannel operations is critical for brands to succeed. Privé Revaux selected Radial for its expansive fulfillment network and flexible transportation solutions which enable brands to provide a seamless experience for the consumer no matter the channel they go through.

Through its partnership with Radial, Privé Revaux's wholesale and B2C customers will receive the superior order fulfillment execution and improved click-to-delivery times that they demand. Additionally, Radial presents Privé Revaux with significant optionality to seamlessly scale its logistics infrastructure to support future expansion plans throughout North America and add synergistic and modularized services such as order brokering and customer care in the future, in a one-stop shop offering.

"Partnering with a brand like Privé Revaux is a privilege for our team, we are excited to bring our experience in fulfillment and transportation services as they continue to grow," said Saurin Mehta, Senior Vice President, Fulfillment Services at Radial. "Over the past year, brands that may have been predominantly more in-store than online and vice versa have shifted focus to balance out their omnichannel operations and meet consumers where they are. Brands are realizing that having a fulfillment operation that can scale quickly and seamlessly is a must to meet increasing consumer demands and Radial is the partner with experience to get them there."

Says David Wasilewski, President and COO Privé Revaux, "We are at a critical time where our online business is booming and brick-and-mortar is thriving with 2,000 locations in North America. For us, in addition to providing quality and stylish eyewear, it's now a matter of fulfilling demand and delivering an exceptional customer experience. Radial is the perfect partner for us to scale up with confidence and without compromise in these areas."

About Radial

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in ecommerce solutions. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Our expansive network of fulfillment centers, flexible transportation services and advanced omnichannel technologies, help clients meet increasing consumer expectations and maintain market competitiveness. With our personal customer care services and intelligent payment and fraud solutions, brands confidently deliver high-value customer experiences required today. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp.

About Privé Revaux Eyewear

Privé Revaux was founded by Hollywood heavy hitters Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld, along with serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein, and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn with the mission to disrupt the eyewear market as a purveyor of quality goods at a great value. Built on a shared passion for style and quality with the belief that designer eyewear shouldn't be a luxury reserved for a select few, the brand is continually on the forefront of design, innovation and craftsmanship. Privé Revaux has expanded its product offering in a short time from traditional sunglasses into high-quality, fun and fashion-forward reading glasses, anti-blue light glasses, accessories, multiple celebrity designed capsule collections and prescription eyewear. In February 2020, Safilo Group, a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of eyewear acquired the majority stake equity in the brand. Learn more at priverevaux.com

