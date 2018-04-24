Privé Revaux Launches at Express

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today announced that Express now carries Privé Revaux's affordable celebrity eyewear online at express.com and will roll out product in 50 stores across the country this week.

Express customers can find an assortment of Privé Revaux's handcrafted, on-trend frames from the core collection, as well as the recently launched Icon collection. Select optical lenses featuring anti-blue light technology will also be available in-store. Each Privé Revaux style is made with high-end materials including acetate, polarized lenses and a proprietary lightweight, yet durable metal alloy for $29.95 per pair.

"We're thrilled to announce a partnership between Express and Privé Revaux," said David Kornberg, Express President and CEO. "We are dedicated to providing our customer with the widest assortment of innovative, fashion-forward merchandise and this partnership is a continuation of that commitment. Beginning this month, Express customers will now have access to Prive Revaux's coveted assortment of sunglasses – just in time for warm summer occasions."

"At Privé Revaux, we're committed to making fashion accessible. We're proud to partner with Express who shares that same mission and dedication to providing the latest on-trend styles to consumers around the world," said David Schottenstein, CEO and founder of Privé Revaux.

About Privé Revaux Eyewear:

Privé Revaux Eyewear was established to disrupt the eyewear market as a purveyor of quality goods at a great value. It was built on a shared passion for style and quality from serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein along with an elite team including celebrity visionaries Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson as well as VP of Celebrity Relations Dave Osokow and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. With more than 100 hand-crafted and polarized designer frames for $29.95, everyone can be anyone. Each style is named to evoke a personality from The Artist and The Socialite to The Boss and The Godfather. Privé Revaux Eyewear is available on priverevaux.com. For more information, visit www.priverevaux.com.

About Express, Inc.:

Express is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer of women's and men's merchandise, targeting the 20 to 30-year-old customer. Express has more than 35 years of experience offering a distinct combination of fashion and quality for multiple lifestyle occasions at an attractive value addressing fashion needs across work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The Company currently operates more than 600 retail and factory outlet stores, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, and street locations across the United States and Puerto Rico. Express merchandise is also available at franchise locations and online in Latin America. Express also markets and sells its products through its e-commerce website, www.express.com, as well as on its mobile app.

