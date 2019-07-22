Privé Revaux Launches Benzo Collection With Brand Partner Ashley Benson

The Benzo collection features three statement-making designs, all representative of Ashley's personality and sleek style; Olive—named after her dog, is a narrow frame that puts a modern-twist on the cat-eye; Planco—in honor of her publicist and friend, this futuristic straight brow bar design is accented by side shields, available in both sunglasses and optical designs and Victoria—Ashley's middle name, is an elevated, classic rectangle style with an angular upsweep in black, red, and white color palettes. Each pair is handcrafted with enhanced additional features, typically worth an extra $100 in value, but have been integrated into the Benzo collection for just $10. Features include lightweight and flexible acetate framework, three-barrel and spring hinges, anti-ski screws, polarized lenses, as well as anti-blue light technology in the optical lenses, all for $39.95 per pair. Additionally, the Privé Revaux signature collapsible case has been updated to a black velvet exterior exclusively for the collection.

"Partnering with Ashley Benson for this new collection was a long time coming," says Privé Revaux founder, David Schottenstein. "She's been with us every step of the way, so we couldn't be more thrilled to see her bring her creation to life. We know her fans are going to love this line as much as we do."

The campaign shoot with Ashley took place in Los Angeles with creative direction by celebrity stylists and brand creative directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Photographed by Nicholas Maggio, hair by Kylee Heath and makeup by Sir John, the high-fashion campaign exudes Ashley's three distinct, un-apologetic statement looks.

Privé Revaux X Benzo collection will retail for $39.95 per pair and will be available online at priverevaux.com.

About Privé Revaux Eyewear:

Privé Revaux Eyewear was established to disrupt the eyewear market as a purveyor of quality goods at a great value. It was built on a shared passion for style and quality from serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein along with an elite team including celebrity visionaries Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson as well as VP of Celebrity Relations Dave Osokow and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. With more than 100 hand-crafted and polarized designer frames for $29.95, everyone can be anyone. Each style is named to evoke a personality, from The Artist and The Socialite to The Boss and The Godfather. Privé Revaux Eyewear is available on priverevaux.com, amazon.com and select retailers. For more information, visit www.priverevaux.com.

