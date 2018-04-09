Privé Revaux Launches Capsule Collection With Actress Madelaine Petsch

"I am beyond excited to share these meticulously and personally curated sunglasses with everyone! I have been obsessed with sunglasses for a very, very long time, so it was a natural fit for me to partner with Privé Revaux on my own collection. I spent a lot of time on the details of these pairs and I am so very proud of them!" says Petsch.

The Privé Revaux X Madelaine collection features five youthful and statement-making designs, all representative of Madelaine's bold and cultured style; Street—retro round frames, Candy—small colorful lenses, Mister—oversized cateye, Rogue—modern aviator and Clique—classic square sunnies. Each pair is handcrafted with high-quality materials including anti-ski screws, lightweight TR-90 and polarized lenses; retailing for only $29.95 per pair. Additionally, the inside lining of Privé Revaux's signature collapsible case will feature a pop of red for the capsule collection.

"Madelaine's style pairs perfectly with the Privé Revaux brand ethos," says David Schottenstein, CEO and Founder of Privé Revaux. "We are excited for her to bring her fashion-forward thinking to our brand with the Privé Revaux X Madelaine collection and share her designs with her passionate fanbase."

The campaign shoot with Madelaine took place at a private estate with panoramic views overlooking the Los Angeles mountainscape; photographed by Rachel Felling, styled by Adena Rohatiner, with makeup by Elie Maaloud and hair by Michael Kanyon. The playful and lively atmosphere garnered eight vibrant looks, showcasing the five styles in Madelaine's handpicked collection.

Privé Revaux X Madelaine will be available online at priverevaux.com, amazon.com and internationally at select retailers including Nordstrom, American Eagle, Express and Princess Cruises.

About Privé Revaux Eyewear:

Privé Revaux Eyewear was established to disrupt the eyewear market as a purveyor of quality goods at a great value. It was built on a shared passion for style and quality from serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein along with an elite team including celebrity visionaries Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson as well as VP of Celebrity Relations Dave Osokow and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. With more than 100 hand-crafted and polarized designer frames for $29.95, everyone can be anyone. Each style is named to evoke a personality, from The Artist and The Socialite to The Boss and The Godfather. Privé Revaux Eyewear is available on priverevaux.com, amazon.com and select retailers. For more information, visit www.priverevaux.com.

Press Contact:

Rogers & Cowan

Melissa Howard / Amanda Mondre

212.878.5079 / 310.854.8129

mhoward@rogersandcowan.com / amondre@rogersandcowan.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prive-revaux-launches-capsule-collection-with-actress-madelaine-petsch-300625835.html

SOURCE Privé Revaux

Related Links

http://www.priverevaux.com

