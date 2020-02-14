Privé Revaux Launches Collection With Model, Mother, And Entrepreneur Adriana Lima

"Eyewear are an every day staple in my life. Most people don't know that I wear prescription glasses, and I never leave the house without a pair of sunglasses. When Privé Revaux came to me with the opportunity to collaborate with them and create my very own collection, I was thrilled and knew I wanted timeless options that could be worn from the street to the red carpet," says Adriana Lima.

The Adriana Lima x Privé Revaux collection showcases bold elements and ageless designs perfect for every occasion. These four styles include: The Panther – oversized aviators, available in onyx, toffee, white, and champagne. Love Valentia – named for her oldest daughter this contemporary shield is available in onyx, white, tortoise, and cameo. Love Sienna – named for her youngest daughter this hybrid aviator is available in rose gold, blue, black and pink. The Julia – named for her beloved grandmother are round shaped, oversized blue light blockers available in black, tortoise, cranberry and pink gradient.

Designed for her loved ones, Adriana's collection features handmade and high-quality materials including lightweight and durable frameworks made from stainless steel, TR90 thermoplastic and triton plastic, paired with customized hardware like five-barrel hinges, polycarbonate and tinted, scratch-resistant lenses, as well as anti-blue light technology in the optical lenses with 100% UVA/UVB protection. Additionally, the Privé Revaux signature collapsible case will be feature a soft black velvet exterior exclusively for the collection.

"We are excited to welcome Adriana to the Privé Revaux team," says brand founder, David Schottenstein. "Adriana's designs are fresh, fun and heartfelt, just like her style."

The campaign shoot with Adriana took place in Miami, FL with creative direction by celebrity stylists and brand creative directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Photographed by Nicholas Maggio, hair by Marty Harper and makeup by Victor Henao, the playful shoot exudes Adriana's fun spirit, set in a retro-styled dance club, complete with shimmering disco balls paired with high-fashion looks.

The Adriana Lima x Privé Revaux collection retails for $39.95 available online at priverevaux.com and exclusively with retail partner Kohl's, both in store and online at Kohls.com.

About Privé Revaux Eyewear:

Privé Revaux Eyewear was established to disrupt the eyewear market as a purveyor of quality goods at a great value. It was built on a shared passion for style and quality from serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein along with an elite team including celebrity visionaries Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson as well as VP of Celebrity Relations Dave Osokow and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. With more than 100 hand-crafted and polarized designer frames starting at $29.95, everyone can be anyone. Privé Revaux Eyewear is available on priverevaux.com, amazon.com and select retailers. For more information, visit www.priverevaux.com.

Press Contact:

Rogers & Cowan/ PMK

Lauren Weissman I lauren.weissman@rogersandcowanpmk.com

Hannah Woodard | Hannah.woodard@pmkbnc.com

SOURCE Privé Revaux

Related Links

www.priverevaux.com

