Privé Revaux Launches Fashion-Forward Readers

Privé Revaux will offer their on-trend, quality reader frames at the same price point fans have come to know and love, $29.95 per pair. Staying true to their mission of making luxury eyewear attainable to the masses at the fraction of the cost charged within the competitive landscape, The Readers collection delivers on style, functionality and price. The launch collection of The Readers will include The Maestro—a best-selling classic round frame; The Alchemist—a round, thick frame; The Angelou—a half frame cat-eye; The Buber—a thin framed classic round style; The Maimonides—a thin square frame; and The MLK—a best-selling thick square frame.

"I couldn't be more proud of how we are bringing fashion, protection and quality together in our reader glasses," said David Schottenstein, founder of Privé Revaux. "Customers have been loving the anti-blue light technology in our optical frames, so it was the logical next step to also offer that feature in our new reader frames."

Privé Revaux was built on a shared passion for style and quality with the goal of disrupting the eyewear industry and making high end sunglasses accessible. Serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein along with an elite team including celebrity visionaries Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson, as well as VP of Celebrity Relations Dave Osokow and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn have done just that. The brand launched in June 2017 via e-commerce and direct-to-consumer with affordable, high quality and on-trend eyewear (still) retailing for only $29.95/pair.

The Readers will be available online at PriveRevaux.com, QVC and at its brick-and-mortar retail and kiosk locations around the globe.

