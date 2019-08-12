Privé Revaux Launches High-End Collection: Black By Privé Revaux

The new BLACK by Privé Revaux collection offers classic design elements mixed with modern styling in rich black, brown and tortoise colorways. Each pair is handcrafted with enhanced features, typically valued at hundreds of dollars in designer glasses, but have been integrated into the BLACK collection for just an additional $10. Features include a mixture of stainless steel and acetate framework in highly polished rose, yellow, silver and pewter options, metal endpieces, three-barrel and spring hinges, anti-ski screws, etched patterns, detailed riveting, polarized lenses with UVA/UVB protection, as well as anti-blue light technology in the optical lenses. Styles include The Headliner —signature half framed round lens in both sunglasses and optical offerings; The Highlight —vintage-styled rimless oversized gradient tinted sunglasses; The Mod —dramatic acetate oversized cateye sunglasses; The Posh —chic stainless steel browbar and reflect lens sunglasses; The Vibe —thin framed squoval shaped sunglasses and The Speculator —classic and everyday square frames in both sunglasses and opticals.

"Since inception, our goal has been to offer the absolute best quality product for the most amazing prices. With BLACK by Privé Revaux, we've upped our game in both quality and value in fresh new styles to love and I couldn't be prouder," says David Schottenstein, Privé Revaux Founder.

Privé Revaux was built on a shared passion for style and quality with the goal of disrupting the eyewear industry and making high end sunglasses accessible. Serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein along with an elite team including celebrity visionaries Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson, as well as VP of Celebrity Relations Dave Osokow and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn have done just that. The brand launched in June 2017 via e-commerce and direct-to-consumer with affordable, high quality and on-trend eyewear, starting at $29.95 per pair.

BLACK by Privé Revaux is available for purchase online at PriveRevaux.com.

About Privé Revaux Eyewear:

Privé Revaux Eyewear was established to disrupt the eyewear market as a purveyor of quality goods at a great value. It was built on a shared passion for style and quality from serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein along with an elite team including celebrity visionaries Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson as well as VP of Celebrity Relations Dave Osokow and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. With more than 100 hand-crafted and polarized designer frames for $29.95, everyone can be anyone. Each style is named to evoke a personality from The Artist and The Socialite to The Boss and The Godfather. Privé Revaux Eyewear is available on priverevaux.com and at Amazon.com. For more information, visit www.priverevaux.com.

