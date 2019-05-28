Privé Revaux Launches M3, The Second Capsule Collection With Actress Madelaine Petsch

"I am beyond excited for my second capsule collection with Privé Revaux. M3 is a more sleek and stylized collection of frames with each one carrying a different personality," says Petsch.

The M3 collection features three statement-making designs, all representative of Madelaine's personality and style; Monroe—oversized round frames, Matrix—small rectangular lenses available in both sunglasses and opticals and Mads—a modern twist on the classic cateye in black, bright blue, red, and nude color palettes with silver, gold and rose gold hardware. Each pair is handcrafted with features including three-barrel and spring hinges, anti-ski screws, stainless steel and acetate frames and polarized lenses, as well as anti-blue light technology in the optical lenses. Additionally, the Privé Revaux signature collapsible sunglasses case will be a neutral nude hue with a bold pop of red in the interior.

"Partnering with Madelaine Petsch again was a no brainer," says Privé Revaux founder, David Schottenstein. "Her first collection with us was an incredible success and sold out within 24 hours. With all of the hard work that she's put into the M3 designs, we're poised for yet another tremendous capsule collection that will quickly become a fan-favorite."

The campaign shoot with Madelaine took place in Los Angeles with creative direction by celebrity stylists and brand partners Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Photographed by Nicholas Maggio, styled by Rima Vaidila, hair by Marc Mena and makeup by Elie Maalouf, the high-fashion campaign exudes Madelaine's three distinct, yet dreamy looks as she floats in the clouds.

Privé Revaux X Madelaine M3 collection will retail for $39.95 per pair and will be available online at priverevaux.com, Dillard's stores and internationally.

About Privé Revaux Eyewear:

Privé Revaux Eyewear was established to disrupt the eyewear market as a purveyor of quality goods at a great value. It was built on a shared passion for style and quality from serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein along with an elite team including celebrity visionaries Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson as well as VP of Celebrity Relations Dave Osokow and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. With more than 100 hand-crafted and polarized designer frames for $29.95, everyone can be anyone. Each style is named to evoke a personality, from The Artist and The Socialite to The Boss and The Godfather. Privé Revaux Eyewear is available on priverevaux.com, amazon.com and select retailers. For more information, visit www.priverevaux.com.

