Privé Revaux To Launch At Dillard's With Made In Italy Collection

Translated in Italian to "the life," the La Vita collection is expressed through each style's customized materials, unique construction, deco design details and unexpected elements. Developed utilizing luxury European design with a blend of sophistication and a unique, fashion-forward edge, handcrafted frames are set in rich color tones of ivory, rose quartz, caviar black, chestnut brown, ocean blue. Styles include: The Aria, The Dante, The Emilia, The Gianna, The Isabella, The Jaco, The Lucca, The Pia, The Ravenna, The Rosa, The Siena, The Valentina, The Vera, The Viola and The Vivianna .

"Privé Revaux is all about bringing the highest level of quality, craftsmanship and the latest styles to customers at an unbelievable price point. Now, we can say that we do that with product handmade in Italy," says Privé Revaux founder, David Schottenstein. "This is a big moment for the brand."

The campaign shoot exudes the essence of the La Vita collection, featuring singer, actress and Privé Revaux brand partner Hailee Steinfeld. Creative direction was by celebrity stylists and brand creative directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, while the campaign was photographed by Nicholas Maggio, hair by Mara Roszak and makeup by Kate Synnott. The sartorial campaign redefines the wet-chic look featuring Hailee submerged in water, transporting us to the Amalfi Coast as she drifts.

In addition to the La Vita collection, Dillard's will also offer an assortment of Privé Revaux's signature anti-blue light glasses. The blue light blocking technology prevents rays from our electronic monitors and devices from reaching our eyes, reducing the likelihood of eye-strain and headaches, along with lowering the risk of long-term vision issues.

Privé Revaux was built on a shared passion for style and quality with the goal of disrupting the eyewear industry and making sunglasses accessible. Serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein along with an elite team including celebrity visionaries Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson, as well as VP of Celebrity Relations Dave Osokow and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn have done just that. The brand launched in June via e-commerce direct-to-consumer with affordable, high quality and on-trend eyewear starting at $29.95/pair.

The La Vita collection will roll out at Dillards.com and in 75 store locations nationwide starting at the end of October. The collection will also be available online at PriveRevaux.com.

