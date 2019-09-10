Privia Conducts the Proposal Orchestra at APMP GMC Symposium

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Privia, the industry-leading capture and proposal management solution in the government contractor market, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Greater Midwest APMP Chapter's 7th Annual Symposium, in Chicago, Illinois, September 18 and 19, 2019. This year's theme, "Proposal Rhythm & Blues," is designed for regional business's looking to network and fine tune their proposals with tips from top industry performers. The Privia team will be onsite hitting all the right notes with their time-saving and quality-driving capture, content, and proposal management collaboration solution.

Privia

The annual Symposium Agenda includes a host of topics foremost on the minds of today's business and proposal managers, everything from out-of-step teams and lack of collaboration to burnout and career development. Privia President and CEO, Jay McConville, will kick off the afternoon sessions with "Conducting the Proposal Orchestra," and will demonstrate how integrated, collaborative tools and proven strategies can improve the proposal experience.

"There is a disconnect in today's bidding cycle," said Mr. McConville, "between people and content. And it consumes a startling amount of limited time. Collaboration tools built specifically for capture and proposal management help managers conduct their teams and better meter that time."

At its core, Privia is a file-agnostic, enterprise content management system, serving as the team's searchable source for reusable information, everything from comprehensive overviews and questions and answers to resumes and past performances. The Privia difference lies in its integrated capture and proposal management tools, including pipeline management, award-winning automated workflow, status reporting, and real-time collaboration.

"Instead of relying on email," continued Mr. McConville, "information is centralized in a virtual platform, secure, but available online, anywhere, anytime. Information flows automatically between Salesforce® and SugarCRM®, Deltek GovWInIQ® and FedBizOps and Privia. Tasks and calendars are centralized, and automatic notifications keep the team in sync and on deadline. When it comes time to review, teams comment and come to consensus together in the virtual workspace without wasting time merging multiple review documents."

Privia's philosophy is simple; capture and proposal management is all about collaboration. Experience shows, the more proposal teams collaborate, the more efficiently they operate for the win.

Come this fall, Privia teams will find it even more efficient to collaborate on reviews with the all new Web Commenting feature. No client is required, which Mac and Chrome users will love, and the user interface works on Smart Phones or Tablets.

Learn more about Privia's new Web Commenting feature at their free 2019 User Conference October 3, 2019 at www.privia.com.

About Privia

Privia is the "Proposal Company" known by its 10,000+ users for providing the software and services needed by today's government contractor market to bid and win government contracts. Industry-leading organizations including IBM Watson, Huntington Ingalls Industries, CGI, Noridian Health, and Sotera Defense, use Privia to collaborate, manage and build winning proposals every day. Privia software streamlines their capture and proposal management process – from opportunity, workflow automation, and content reuse to real-time reviews, contract management and business intelligence – while expert services ensure teams are working as efficiently and effectively as possible throughout the process. At Privia, we are business developers and proposal managers, technologists and innovators. We want you to win. We're here to help you save time, reduce costs and increase proposal quality.

