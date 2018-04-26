Privia Health Appoints Shawn Morris as Chief Executive Officer

"Shawn is an excellent selection for Privia's Chief Executive Officer. He understands the pivotal role physicians play in transforming healthcare in the United States. I am delighted we were able to bring Shawn into the Privia organization," said Doug Wenners, acting Chief Executive Officer of Privia Health. "It has been a privilege to lead Privia for the last year, and I am excited to see Shawn continue our journey of 'changing health care to what it ought to be.'"

Throughout Morris' tenure at Cigna-HealthSpring, and its predecessor company, Morris was responsible for health plan operations, national contracting, mergers and acquisitions, innovation and strategy, new market development and government affairs. At the time of his departure, Morris oversaw 1.5 million lives and over $8 billion in revenue. Prior to his career with HealthSpring, Morris held various leadership roles managing physician-led IPAs and a multi-specialty medical group. Morris began his career as a public accountant working with physician practices.

"I am thrilled to be joining Privia at such an important and exciting time in the company's evolution. This organization is uniquely positioned to drive value through technology and innovation, to increase quality outcomes and to manage the total cost of care – all in partnership with physicians," said Morris.

"Privia's journey has been one of true collaboration with its physician partners, growing from a handful of practices to its present-day status as one of the nation's leading independent physician organizations. Shawn's deep experience and sincere commitment to physician-driven leadership positions Privia for continued success, and I'm thrilled to welcome him," said Jeff Butler, Founder of Privia Health.

"Shawn's leadership will accelerate alignment between our physicians and health plan payers, further positioning Privia as the leading physician-led population health company," said Adrian Jones, a Managing Director in the Merchant Banking Division of Goldman Sachs and lead investor to Privia Health.

About Privia Health

Privia Health LLC, based in Arlington, VA, is a national physician practice management and population health technology company that partners with leading doctors to keep people healthy, better manage disease, and to reward providers for delivering high value care. Through its high-performance physician groups, accountable care organizations (Privia Quality Network), and population health management programs, Privia works in close partnership with forward-thinking health plans, national payers, and employees to better align reimbursements to quality and outcomes. Privia's proprietary technology platform, combined with an innovative approach to patient engagement and physician-driven wellness, focuses on building a better healthcare delivery system and a healthier patient population. For More Information: www.priviahealth.com.

