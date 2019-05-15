Privia Powers Proposal Team Collaboration at APMP Bid & Proposal Con 2019

HERNDON, Va., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Privia, the industry-leading capture and proposal management solution in the government contractor market, announced today its Platinum Sponsorship of APMP Bid & Proposal Con, May 20 – 23 in Orlando, FL. As the world's largest capture and proposal management conference, APMP Bid & Proposal Con is the annual networking destination for professionals worldwide looking to leverage proven strategies and best practices from the best and brightest in the industry. The Privia team will be on hand, demonstrating what's new with their award-winning solution, including "Workspace Web Calendar," and presenting the industry update on Content Collaboration Platforms (CCP). Privia will also be workshopping best practices with national Chapter Leaders, the driving force in the worldwide APMP community, and participating on the Panel discussion, How to Win and Influence People.

Improve team engagement with Privia's Workspace Web Calendar!

Industry-leading government contractors, system integrators, and their partners use Privia to collaborate on and manage winning proposals every day. By centralizing and securing access, Privia drives efficient process and empowers real-time team collaboration. Teams find and write content more quickly and complete, faster, more productive review cycles, while executives and managers monitor status and performance for overall productivity. By collaboratively developing proposals, teams save time to invest in the quality that increases their win rate and helps them grow.

"We're really excited about this year's Conference," said Mr. Jay McConville, Privia CEO, "because it's our opportunity to share how Privia continues to streamline the process - from opportunity, proposal, and content library through contract – to ensure teams are working as effectively as possible each step of the way. Our recent launch of "Workspace Web Calendaring" continues this successful mission to empower efficient proposal management through real-time collaboration."

Aimed at helping proposal teams improve team engagement and leverage automated workflow tools, the new "Workspace Web Calendar" delivers a centralized, real-time, "snapshot" of proposal milestones and business-critical notes curated by the proposal manager. Proposal managers create ad hoc or recurring events, and even color code events based on their review team color. The team views events by day, week, month, or timeline based on their local time zone, and can print it for reference, anytime, anywhere. Whether an organization is using Privia's On-Premise, Cloud, or Government Cloud deployment, local or web portal access, users access the calendar via a web browser with no software to download.

"When people use "Workspace Web Calendar" they understand where their piece of the puzzle fits in the process," continued Mr. McConville, "so they are more responsive and accountable with their tasks. And when they are given the power to act on their writing and reviewing assignments collaboratively, teams boost productivity and quality."

Attending APMP Bid & Proposal Con 2019? Stop by Booth #10, or connect with the team onsite @JayatPrivia, and discover why CIO Review Magazine named Privia one of the Top Ten Workflow Solution Providers of 2018.

About Privia

Privia is the "Proposal Company" known by its 10,000+ users for providing the software and services needed by today's government contractor market to bid and win government contracts. Industry-leading organizations including IBM Watson, Huntington Ingalls Industries, CGI, Noridian Health, and Sotera Defense, use Privia to collaborate, manage and build winning proposals every day. Privia software streamlines their capture and proposal management process – from opportunity, workflow automation, and content reuse to real-time reviews, contract management and business intelligence – while expert services ensure teams are working as efficiently and effectively as possible throughout the process. At Privia, we are business developers and proposal managers, technologists and innovators. We want you to win. We're here to help you save time, reduce costs and increase proposal quality.

