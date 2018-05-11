Privia Proposal Management Software Now Available in a U.S. Government Cloud

HERNDON, Va., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Privia, the industry-leading Business Capture and Proposal Management software and services solution to the government contractor market, is pleased to announce that Privia Proposal Software is now available in a U.S. Government Cloud. Government contractors and Systems Integrators want, and need, both the benefits of cloud technology and the added security provided in a U.S. Government Cloud. Privia now delivers end-to-end, best practice capture and proposal management with the economy of scale, data security and compliance the cloud delivers.

"Privia has been helping government contractors compete and win with our best practice Proposal Management solution for over ten years," said Mr. Jay McConville, Privia CEO, "We are unique in that we offer both on-premise and cloud implementations for our clients. Now that we are also available in a U.S. Government Cloud, our government contractor clients, if they choose, can transition to that cloud with the added data security and regulatory compliance they require."

With Privia Government Cloud, compliance regulations are built-in, from national and regional regulations to industry-specific regulations like DFARS, NIST 800-171, FedRAMP Moderate, GDPR, ITARS, and SOC 2. This solution delivers the tools and information needed to help clients operate in a compliant way and the audited reports, compliance certificates, and attestations necessary to demonstrate that compliance.

Privia's Government Cloud offering is backed by the most comprehensive compliance coverage offering of any cloud provider. Designed specifically for U.S. federal, state and local governments, and recognized as the most trusted cloud for U.S. government institutions, it provides cost savings and rigorous security and compliance with the industry standard for efficient, cost-effective capture and proposal management.

Privia provides comprehensive proposal and document management software backed by industry expert consulting services that streamline the end-to-end bid and capture process - from opportunity identification and import to workflow automation, real-time team review collaboration, proposal production, contract management and business intelligence. Industry-leading organizations including IBM, KBRwyle, ManTech, Huntington Ingalls Industries, CGI, Delta Dental and Sotera Defense use Privia to streamline their process, saving time and money while increasing quality.

