Privia Rallies the Proposal Community for Their 2019 Virtual User Conference

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Privia, the industry-leading capture and proposal management solution in the government contractor market, is pleased to invite users and industry professionals to register for their 2019 Virtual User Conference, Thursday, October 3, 2019. The event is free, virtual, and open to all, so attendees can drop in on a session of interest or stay for an afternoon of industry insights, lessons learned and best practices aimed at improving efficiency, quality, and success through collaboration.

Capture and Proposal Management Best Practices

"I've listened to a lot of challenges," said Jay McConville, Privia President and CEO, "as I visited with clients and proposal professionals at regional and national APMP events over this past year - everything from content disconnects and review team delays to lack of quality and an abundance of stress. With the User Conference, we aim to address some of these challenges and inspire efficiency and growth through collaboration."

Privia experts will be on hand to talk about enhanced features including time-saving integration with Salesforce ® and SugarCRM ®, as well as Deltek GovWinIQ ® and FedBizOps, award-winning process automation, content management, and real-time and historical activity reporting and executive dashboards. Joining the Privia team are capture and proposal specialists from across the industry, including Keynote Jacqueline Gombach, Captuva Founder and CEO, who will kick-off the afternoon with proven strategies for translating your capture strategy into a compelling story that conveys value to the client. Also on tap are lessons learned from David Seibert, The Seibert Group, drawn from his latest book, Proposal Best Practices, research and insights on managing proposal stress from APMP Professional Mairi Morrison, Strategic Proposals Limited, and much more.

"Our philosophy is simple," continued Mr. McConville, "The more effectively proposal teams collaborate, the more efficiently they operate for the win. What should proposal teams do with the time saved? Improve quality, of course! I'm thankful for the host of speakers who will share their insights and tools on how to improve the proposal quality evaluators crave for the award."

Come this fall, Privia teams will find it even more efficient to collaborate on reviews with the all new Web Commenting feature. No client is required, which Mac and Chrome users will love, and the user interface works on Smart Phones or Tablets.

Register today for Privia's 2019 Virtual User Conference, Thursday, October 3, 2019 and, if you are in the Greater Washington DC area, join the community for a Networking Happy Hour at Wildfire, Tyson's Corner, following the event.

About Privia

Privia is the "Proposal Company" known by its 10,000+ users for providing the software and services needed by today's government contractor market to bid and win government contracts. Industry-leading organizations including IBM Watson, Huntington Ingalls Industries, CGI, Noridian Health, and Sotera Defense, use Privia to collaborate, manage and build winning proposals every day. Privia software streamlines their capture and proposal management process – from opportunity, workflow automation, and content reuse to real-time reviews, contract management and business intelligence – while expert services ensure teams are working as efficiently and effectively as possible throughout the process. At Privia, we are business developers and proposal managers, technologists and innovators. We want you to win. We're here to help you save time, reduce costs and increase proposal quality. www.privia.com

