Privia Reveals Game-Changing Digital Workforce Strategies in New Book

Brought to you by the thought-leaders behind RMS Federal and the popular "Federal Game Changers" Podcast, GAME CHANGERS brings together 29 industry experts to share their go-to strategies for tackling an array of government contractor challenges. From small business growth models and price-to-win strategies, to lean proposal management for today's digital natives, GAME CHANGERS is poised to be this year's must-read for those interested in the best kept secrets of the industry's top competitors.

"In today's government contracting market, change is a constant," said Mr. Jay McConville, Privia President and CEO, "from regulations and certifications to performance, pricing, and people, you have to keep up if you want to win – and everyone wants to win! Today's digital natives do not work like they did twenty years ago. The top people – the winners – will expect your corporate proposal process to reflect this new way of working."

A 30-year veteran of strategic business development, Mr. McConville has worked with some of the industry's leading government contractors, including Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics and ManTech International. He wrote Privia's contribution in collaboration with Cheryl Smith, Privia's Marketing Director and a 20-year veteran of proposal and knowledge management. Their chapter in GAME CHANGERS was informed by the recent Association of Proposal Management Professionals (APMP) publication "U.S. Bid & Proposal Industry Benchmark Report".

Jay and Cheryl breakdown some of APMP's top findings and explore the impact those have on the next evolution of capture and proposal management, including the impact of technology and the unique needs of today's digital natives. They discuss methods of bridging the sales team-to-proposal team gap, and how an effective feedback loop drives the quality work-product today's evaluators crave for the win.

"One thing about government contracting hasn't changed," continued Mr. McConville, "if you're a government contractor, you need quality proposals to compete. If you can harness the collaborative energy of your organization to develop them, you'll win. If you can't, you won't. GAME CHANGERS delivers the strategies you need to make winning a reality."

