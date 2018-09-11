Privia Sparks "Proposal Magic" with Collaborative Tools at the Southern Proposal Accents Conference

HERNDON, Va., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Privia, the industry-leading Business Capture and Proposal Management software and services solution to the government contractor market, is pleased to announce its Platinum Sponsorship of the 22nd Annual Association of Proposal Management Professionals (APMP) Southern Proposal Accents Conference (SPAC) in Atlanta, Georgia, March 20 - 21, 2019. The Privia team will be on site discussing how real-time collaboration is helping proposal teams save time, reduce costs, and improve quality.

The 1.5 day event, co-hosted by the Georgia Chattahoochee, Carolinas, and Florida Sunshine APMP chapters, brings together regional proposal and business development professionals to share lessons learned and hone their business-critical skills. The theme, "Proposal Magic…It's Not Smoke and Mirrors" will focus the conversation around real-world private and public sector know-how on everything from proposal process and change management to writing and communications.

"At Privia, we know from experience that winning proposal management takes collaboration," said Mr. Jay McConville, Privia CEO, "because the more efficiently your team collaborates, the more time you save to invest in the quality that increases your win rate and helps you grow."

Proposal team collaboration improves more than just efficiency; it also increases organizational visibility and accountability, something executives struggle with when time is scarce and resources are limited. By bringing teams together real-time, anytime, anywhere, experts come to consensus on strategy and reviews faster. The result helps deliver the winning quality that executives demand from their limited resources. Privia also supports better reporting – key to forecasting resource demands for future opportunity pursuits.

"As an APMP member and SPAC Platinum sponsor," continued Mr. McConville, "we are looking forward to sharing how proposal team collaboration with Privia helps teams focus on strategy and writing, rather than on process, to yield winning results."

Learn why a record number of businesses chose Privia for proposal collaboration in 2018. Read CIO Review's Top 20 Most Promising Workflow Solution Providers today. Learn more about Privia and request a demo today.

About Privia

Privia is the "Proposal Company" known by its 10,000+ users for providing the software and services needed by today's government contractor market to bid and win government contracts. Industry-leading organizations including IBM Watson, Huntington Ingalls Industries, CGI, Noridian Health and Sotera Defense, use Privia to collaborate, manage and build winning proposals every day. Privia software streamlines their capture and proposal management process – from opportunity, workflow automation, and content reuse to real-time reviews, contract management and business intelligence – while expert services ensure teams are working as efficiently and effectively as possible throughout the process. At Privia, we are business developers and proposal managers, technologists and innovators. We want you to win. We're here to help you save time, reduce costs and increase proposal quality.

