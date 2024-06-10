Privileged Access Management Solutions Market size is set to grow by USD 10.71 billion from 2024-2028, Need for multi-factor authentication (MFA) for privileged accounts boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global privileged access management solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.71 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.08% during the forecast period. need for multi-factor authentication (MFA) for privileged accounts is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased adoption of byod concept. However, system integration and interoperability issues poses a challenge. Key market players include ARCON, BeyondTrust Corp., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., Devolutions, Fudo Security Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Iraje Inc., Kron Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri A.S., Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corp., Osirium Ltd., Quest Software Inc., Silverlake Mastersam, Simeio Solutions LLC, Thycotic Software LLC, Wallix Group SA, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global privileged access management solutions market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.08% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 10710.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 25.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled ARCON, BeyondTrust Corp., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., Devolutions, Fudo Security Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Iraje Inc., Kron Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri A.S., Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corp., Osirium Ltd., Quest Software Inc., Silverlake Mastersam, Simeio Solutions LLC, Thycotic Software LLC, Wallix Group SA, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The BYOD trend in organizations is driving the demand for Privileged Access Management Solutions (PAM). As employees use personal devices for work, enterprises require robust security systems. IDaaS applications, a type of PAM solution, offer easier installation and configuration than on-premises solutions, making them popular. This trend is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global PAM solutions market.

The Privileged Access Management (PAM) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for secure access to critical systems and data. Tools and solutions are being developed to address this requirement, including those that enable cloud-based and on-premises access, provide single sign-on capabilities, and offer session monitoring and reporting.

These solutions are essential for organizations to ensure secure and controlled access to sensitive information, prevent unauthorized access, and meet regulatory compliance requirements. Additionally, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are enhancing PAM solutions, enabling more effective threat detection and response. Overall, the PAM market is trending towards more advanced, automated, and integrated solutions to address the evolving threat landscape.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The integration of advanced technologies in various industries creates challenges for privileged access management solutions. Interoperability issues arise during system updates or mergers, leading to cross-platform integration problems.

Vendors must collaborate with IT teams to seamlessly integrate IT systems and manage infrastructure. Standardized solutions may not meet organizational needs, and customized options come with high costs, discouraging adoption and potentially hindering market growth.

Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions play a crucial role in securing an organization's digital environment. However, implementing these solutions comes with challenges. One major challenge is identifying and managing a large number of privileged accounts. Another challenge is ensuring that these accounts are used only by authorized personnel.

Additionally, keeping up with the latest threats and vulnerabilities requires continuous updates and patches to the PAM solution. Furthermore, integrating PAM solutions with other security tools and processes can be complex. Lastly, ensuring compliance with various regulations and standards adds to the complexity of PAM implementation. Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive and robust PAM strategy.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Deployment 1.1 On-premises

1.2 Cloud-based Component 2.1 Solution

2.2 Service Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 On-premises- Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions enable organizations to secure and manage access to critical systems and data. These solutions help control user permissions, monitor access activities, and ensure compliance with security policies. By implementing PAM solutions, businesses can strengthen their IT security posture and mitigate the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches. PAM solutions are essential for protecting sensitive information and maintaining regulatory compliance in various industries.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In today's cloud-centric business landscape, the need for robust Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions has become paramount. These solutions mitigate cybersecurity threats posed by internal actors and insider attacks. PAM tools enable the management of privileged accounts for authorized users, ensuring secure access to digital assets. Innovative technologies, such as Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO), enhance the functionality of PAM solutions. Despite the benefits, IT budgets and inflation rates can hinder small businesses and large industrial sectors from implementing these solutions. However, investing in PAM tools is essential for maintaining security and mitigating potential security breaches.

Component solutions like Password Vaulting, Session Management, and Privileged Identity Management offer comprehensive protection against cyber threats. Organizational silos can also pose challenges in implementing PAM solutions. To address this, businesses can consider implementing PAM solutions from reputable vendors, such as Delinea and Hitachi ID, which offer integrated solutions to streamline processes and eliminate silos.

Market Research Overview

The Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions market encompasses innovative technologies designed to manage and secure access to critical systems and data. These solutions ensure the implementation of least privilege principles, strengthening security posture against internal and external threats. Strategies such as multi-factor authentication, session recording, and real-time monitoring are integral components of PAM solutions.

Additionally, these solutions provide centralized management, automating the process of granting, modifying, and revoking access. PAM solutions cater to various industries, including finance, healthcare, and government, addressing their unique security requirements. Overall, PAM solutions are essential for maintaining a robust security infrastructure and mitigating potential risks.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud-based

Component

Solution



Service

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio