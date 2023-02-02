Privileged access management solutions market to grow by 22.91% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Need for multi-factor authentication (MFA) for privileged accounts will drive growth -Technavio

Feb 02, 2023, 15:30 ET
Privileged access management solutions market Insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including ARCON | BeyondTrust Corp. | Broadcom Inc. | Centrify Corp. | CyberArk Software Ltd. | Devolutions | Fudo Security Inc. | International Business Machines Corp. | Iraje Inc. | Kron Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri A.S. | Micro Focus International Plc | Oracle Corp. | Osirium Ltd. | Quest Software Inc. | Silverlake Mastersam | Simeio Solutions LLC | Thycotic Software LLC | Wallix Group SA | Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. | Hitachi Ltd., among others
- Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), Component (Solution and Service), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
The privileged access management solutions market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the privileged access management solutions market was valued at USD 928.15 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 351.12 million. The privileged access management solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,521.66 million from 2023 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 22.24% according to Technavio.
Privileged access management solutions market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global privileged access management solutions market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
- ARCON: The company offers privileged access management solutions such as endpoint privilege management solutions.
- BeyondTrust Corp.: The company offers privileged access management solutions such as privileged password management and endpoint privilege management solution.
- Broadcom Inc.: The company offers privileged access management solutions such as privileged credential vault, session recording, and behavioral analytic solutions.
- Centrify Corp.: The company offers privileged access management solutions for systems, domains, databases, services, and secret text strings or files that contain secret information.
- CyberArk Software Ltd.: The company offers privileged access management solutions such as manage privileged credentials solutions.
Global privileged access management solutions market – Market Dynamics
Major drivers -
- Need for multi-factor authentication (MFA) for privileged accounts
- Increasing frequency of insider threats
- Increasing compliance with regulatory standards
Key challenges -
- System integration and interoperability issues
- Lack of Granularity
- Low adoption in developing regions
What are the key data covered in this privileged access management solutions market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the privileged access management solutions market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the privileged access management solutions market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the privileged access management solutions market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of privileged access management solutions market vendors
Related Reports:
The human capital management solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 11,195.8 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (core HR, talent, and workforce), component (solution and service), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The business continuity management solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 778.32 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.1%. This report extensively covers segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), end-user (large enterprise and SME), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
|
Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
165
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 22.24%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 4,521.66 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
22.91
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ARCON, BeyondTrust Corp., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., Devolutions, Fudo Security Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iraje Inc., Kron Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri A.S., Micro Focus International Plc, Oracle Corp., Osirium Ltd., Quest Software Inc., Silverlake Mastersam, Simeio Solutions LLC, Thycotic Software LLC, Wallix Group SA, Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Hitachi Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
