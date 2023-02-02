Privileged access management solutions market to grow by 22.91% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Need for multi-factor authentication (MFA) for privileged accounts will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Privileged access management solutions market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including ARCON | BeyondTrust Corp. | Broadcom Inc. | Centrify Corp. | CyberArk Software Ltd. | Devolutions | Fudo Security Inc. | International Business Machines Corp. | Iraje Inc. | Kron Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri A.S. | Micro Focus International Plc | Oracle Corp. | Osirium Ltd. | Quest Software Inc. | Silverlake Mastersam | Simeio Solutions LLC | Thycotic Software LLC | Wallix Group SA | Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. | Hitachi Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including ARCON | BeyondTrust Corp. | Broadcom Inc. | Centrify Corp. | CyberArk Software Ltd. | Devolutions | Fudo Security Inc. | International Business Machines Corp. | Iraje Inc. | Kron Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri A.S. | Micro Focus International Plc | Oracle Corp. | Osirium Ltd. | Quest Software Inc. | Silverlake Mastersam | Simeio Solutions LLC | Thycotic Software LLC | Wallix Group SA | Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. | Hitachi Ltd., among others Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), Component (Solution and Service), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

To understand more about the privileged access management solutions market, request a sample report

The privileged access management solutions market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the privileged access management solutions market was valued at USD 928.15 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 351.12 million. The privileged access management solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,521.66 million from 2023 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 22.24% according to Technavio.

Privileged access management solutions market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global privileged access management solutions market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

ARCON: The company offers privileged access management solutions such as endpoint privilege management solutions.

The company offers privileged access management solutions such as endpoint privilege management solutions. BeyondTrust Corp.: The company offers privileged access management solutions such as privileged password management and endpoint privilege management solution.

The company offers privileged access management solutions such as privileged password management and endpoint privilege management solution. Broadcom Inc.: The company offers privileged access management solutions such as privileged credential vault, session recording, and behavioral analytic solutions.

The company offers privileged access management solutions such as privileged credential vault, session recording, and behavioral analytic solutions. Centrify Corp.: The company offers privileged access management solutions for systems, domains, databases, services, and secret text strings or files that contain secret information.

The company offers privileged access management solutions for systems, domains, databases, services, and secret text strings or files that contain secret information. CyberArk Software Ltd.: The company offers privileged access management solutions such as manage privileged credentials solutions.

Global privileged access management solutions market – Market Dynamics

Major drivers -

Need for multi-factor authentication (MFA) for privileged accounts

Increasing frequency of insider threats

Increasing compliance with regulatory standards

Key challenges -

System integration and interoperability issues

Lack of Granularity

Low adoption in developing regions

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this privileged access management solutions market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the privileged access management solutions market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the privileged access management solutions market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the privileged access management solutions market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of privileged access management solutions market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The human capital management solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 11,195.8 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (core HR, talent, and workforce), component (solution and service), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The business continuity management solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 778.32 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.1%. This report extensively covers segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), end-user (large enterprise and SME), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 22.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,521.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ARCON, BeyondTrust Corp., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., Devolutions, Fudo Security Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iraje Inc., Kron Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri A.S., Micro Focus International Plc, Oracle Corp., Osirium Ltd., Quest Software Inc., Silverlake Mastersam, Simeio Solutions LLC, Thycotic Software LLC, Wallix Group SA, Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Hitachi Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global privileged access management solutions market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global privileged access management solutions market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Solution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Solution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ARCON

Exhibit 108: ARCON - Overview



Exhibit 109: ARCON - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: ARCON - Key offerings

12.4 BeyondTrust Corp.

Exhibit 111: BeyondTrust Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: BeyondTrust Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: BeyondTrust Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 114: BeyondTrust Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 115: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Centrify Corp.

Exhibit 120: Centrify Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Centrify Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Centrify Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 CyberArk Software Ltd.

Exhibit 123: CyberArk Software Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: CyberArk Software Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: CyberArk Software Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Devolutions

Exhibit 126: Devolutions - Overview



Exhibit 127: Devolutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Devolutions - Key offerings

12.9 Fudo Security Inc.

Exhibit 129: Fudo Security Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Fudo Security Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Fudo Security Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 137: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 140: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Iraje Inc.

Exhibit 142: Iraje Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Iraje Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Iraje Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Kron Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri A.S.

Exhibit 145: Kron Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri A.S. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Kron Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri A.S. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Kron Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri A.S. - Key offerings

12.14 Micro Focus International Plc

Exhibit 148: Micro Focus International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 149: Micro Focus International Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Micro Focus International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 151: Micro Focus International Plc - Key offerings

12.15 Thycotic Software LLC

Exhibit 152: Thycotic Software LLC - Overview



Exhibit 153: Thycotic Software LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Thycotic Software LLC - Key offerings

12.16 Wallix Group SA

Exhibit 155: Wallix Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 156: Wallix Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Wallix Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Wallix Group SA - Segment focus

12.17 Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio