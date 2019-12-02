Privinvest comments on Boustani verdict

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from global shipbuilder Privinvest regarding the verdict in U.S. v. Boustani in federal District Court in Brooklyn, New York:

Privinvest is grateful that the jury has fully rejected the government's baseless and misguided allegations. The jury's verdict completely exonerates Mr. Boustani and confirms what Privinvest has said for the past four years—there was absolutely no wrongdoing with respect to the Mozambique maritime projects. As Randall Jackson, summing up on Jean Boustani's behalf, said, "This was a murder trial, when the victim was still alive." We deeply regret that an innocent man had to endure nearly a year in jail due to the U.S. government's overreach, but we are thankful that justice has finally been done.

About Privinvest:

Privinvest, headquartered in the Middle East under the direction of CEO Iskandar Safa, has facilities and shipyards in a number of countries including France, Germany and the Middle East. Its core areas of activities are the design and construction of naval and commercial vessels, the supply of integrated systems, support programs for naval fleets, the support and transfer of technology to countries wishing to develop their shipbuilding industry. Ancillary to its shipbuilding activities Privinvest is increasingly involved in the hydrokinetic and turbine industry. Privinvest's shipyards have delivered more than 2,000 vessels and its products are present in more than 40 navies around the world. Currently, besides a number of private customers, the Privinvest group is working for 6 major navies. Privinvest's shipbuilding entities have consistently enjoyed export success and a strong order book from the group's customers worldwide. https://www.privinvest.com/

