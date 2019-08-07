Privo Achieves End User Computing (EUC) Competency Status

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Privo announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) End User Computing (EUC) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Privo provides proven experience and deep expertise in supporting customers that need to provision, protect and get intelligence from end-point devices, end-user apps and data on AWS.

Premier and Advanced Consulting Partners in the APN who achieve AWS EUC Competency Status provide services and offerings designed to help customers with strategy, professional services, managing infrastructure, repeatable intellectual property, and optimization of EUC technologies on AWS, such as Amazon WorkSpaces, Amazon AppStream 2.0, and Amazon WorkLink. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Privo is proud to achieve AWS EUC Competency status," said Nick Underwood, Founder. "Our team has been honing our expertise on WorkSpaces, AppStream 2.0 and other AWS EUC technologies for years. We are excited to be recognized with this Competency status, and we look forward to helping more customers leverage these services to deliver a fast, scalable, secure and easy-to-manage experience for their end users. It's an exciting time to be deploying AWS EUC solutions."

To receive the AWS Competency designation, APN Partners undergo a rigorous technical validation related to industry-specific technology. This validation gives customers complete confidence in choosing APN Partner solutions from the tens of thousands in the AWS Partner Network.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Privo helps small and mid-market customers across the U.S. plan, build, manage, and optimize their deployments of WorkSpaces, AppSteam 2.0 and other AWS EUC technologies. Central to Privo's unique approach is their emphasis on automation, security and customer empowerment.

"With Windows 7 approaching end of life and our aging end-user equipment, we needed a solution. Amazon Workspaces allowed us to replace our entire fleet of laptops and desktops in a matter of weeks. Privo helped us reduce our onboarding time by 90% and our overall operational costs by 30%. Not only are we seeing cost savings, our security profile has never been better. Encrypted, Scalable and Easily Managed. None of this was as straightforward and achievable until we moved to Amazon Workspaces," said Dan Mawn, Director of Information Technology at Origlio Beverage

About Privo - Privo is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with offices near Boston and San Francisco that helps organizations plan, build, manage and optimize Amazon WorkSpaces, AppStream 2.0, and other AWS services that support end users and their access to back-office IT infrastructure. For more information, please visit https://www.privoit.com

