Privo Achieves Premier Consulting Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Privo announced today that is has achieved Premier Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

Achieving APN Premier Consulting Partner status differentiates Privo as an APN Partner who demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

"Privo is thrilled to have secured Premier Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network," said Nick Underwood, founder. "This is a validation of years of hard work to build our AWS expertise to better help our customers achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS technology and services offer."

To become APN Premier Consulting Partners, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. APN Premier Consulting Partners also have a strong team of AWS Trained & Certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

Privo has previously achieved AWS Competencies including DevOps, Life Sciences, and End User Computing, demonstrating depth of knowledge and proven customer success in these areas. In addition, Privo is a member of the AWS Well-Architected Review and AWS Solution Provider programs and has a dedicated practice to help customers optimize their AWS accounts for cost optimization, security, reliability, performance efficiency, and operational excellence.

About Privo

Privo is an AWS consulting firm located just north of Boston, with offices near San Francisco. Privo helps customers plan, build, manage, and optimize their AWS workloads so they can focus on innovation. What makes Privo unique is our small-team consulting approach which focuses on empowering our customers' internal development and operations teams.

