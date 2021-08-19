Privo Technologies Named Winner of AIM-HI Accelerator Fund's Inaugural Women's Venture Competition

PEABODY, Mass., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privo Technologies, Inc. ("Privo"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on breakthrough localized treatments for tough to treat mucosal cancers, announced today that Privo and its CEO, Manijeh Goldberg, Ph.D., have been selected as the winner of the AIM-HI Accelerator Fund's Inaugural Women's Venture Competition. Privo was selected from among 47 female-led oncology start-ups as the winner of the inaugural competition. AIM-HI has rewarded Privo with investments totaling $900,000; $300,000 from AIM-HI with matching investments from two supporters of the Women's Venture Competition.

Privo Technologies, Inc.

"The AIM-HI Women's Venture Competition is making a real difference in funding research and innovative cancer treatments by women scientists - breakthrough cancer treatments," said Dr. Goldberg, CEO. "I am honored to have been selected as the program's inaugural winner and believe that AIM-HI and its investment in Privo Technologies will provide a critical endorsement of our technology and reassure others seeking to invest in new and innovative cancer therapies. This funding will support our preparation for two upcoming Phase 3 trials that will allow for New Drug Application submission, accelerating the timeline to get our lead asset into the clinic to start helping patients with significant unmet medical needs as soon as possible."

About Privo Technologies, Inc.

Privo Technologies, Inc. (Privo) is a phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with disabling and potentially fatal mucosal cancers. Privo is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, north of Boston. Privo's initial focus is on oral cavity cancers for their two lead assets PRV111 and PRV211. PRV111 is a nano-engineered polymeric patch with embedded cisplatin nanoparticles designed to effectively treat more than half of all solid tumors. PRV111 has been shown to be effective in patients with head and neck cancer in several hospitals across the US during a safety and efficacy Phase I/II clinical study, dramatically reducing tumor volume without any systemic toxicity. PRV211 is a sterilized, rapid release polymeric patch intended for intraoperative chemotherapy. PRV211 is applied to the tumor bed following tumor resection to eliminate residual tumor cells and reduce the chance of micro-metastasis and recurrence. For additional information on Privo Technologies, Inc. please visit www.privotechnologies.com.

About the AIM-HI Accelerator Fund

The AIM-HI Accelerator Fund is a new paradigm through venture philanthropy to fund translational research and start-up oncology companies developing innovative laboratory breakthroughs into new therapies and technologies which could save cancer patients' lives. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, established with an initial grant from the National Foundation for Cancer Research. For more information, visit https://www.aim-hiaccelerator.org.

