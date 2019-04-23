Privoro Awarded Air Force Contract to Demonstrate MDM Integration and Blue Force Tracking Capabilities

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Privoro, a leading provider of mobile hardware security solutions, has received a mobile security prototyping contract with the United States Air Force's innovation arm. AFRL and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of innovative small businesses, and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in June 2018, and through 3 repeat calls for ideas per year, the Air Force has begun offering "Special" SBIR topics that are faster, leaner and open to a broader range of innovations.

Working together through this innovative prototyping contract, AFWERX engaged Privoro to demonstrate two capabilities addressing government mobile security and productivity issues with its hardware root of trust-based mobile security platform, SafeCase.

First, Privoro will integrate SafeCase "anti-surveillance" features, which prevent mobile espionage by securely masking microphones and blocking cameras on smartphones, with the Air Force's Mobile Device Management system, providing government smartphone users improved 24/7 operational security.

Second, the "Blue Force Tracking" capability will demonstrate allowing the Air Force to enhance Command Center awareness and improve agent safety for both CONUS and OCONUS personnel via the secure SafeCase platform. Today, Air Force agents rely on untrusted commercial smartphones and vulnerable service provider networks to provide critical location data, putting the agents and their missions at risk.

"Smartphones, as consumer devices, aren't adequately secure to protect the conversations and report the locations of users, and the Air Force wants to address that," said Mike Fong, founder and CEO of Privoro. "We're excited to help the Air Force unlock the operational and productivity gains of smartphones while effectively mitigating the risks of untrusted smartphone sensors. It is a privilege to deliver this capability."

About Privoro:

Founded on the belief that people deserve a way of opting out of the mobile revolution's unwarranted collection of data and surveillance, Privoro looked beyond the vulnerable smartphone ecosystem and software-only solutions to pioneer first-of-its-kind mobile security hardware protections. These protections allow individuals, enterprises and governments to take back control over their most important information. Today, a number of high-profile, security-conscious organizations are employing Privoro's SafeCase – a unique mobile hardware accessory with an independent Hardware Root of Trust (HRoT) – to protect against mobile espionage. The core components of the SafeCase platform hold the keys to an exciting roadmap of high-security, hardware-based alternatives for a number of critical use cases. For more details on Privoro and the SafeCase, visit: www.Privoro.com .

Media Contact:

Julie Dexter Berg

julie.dexterberg@privoro.com

SOURCE Privoro

Related Links

http://www.Privoro.com

