Privy Peach Announces Increased Value in Their All-Natural Intimate Oil

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Privy Peach, a women-centric CBD brand based out of Colorado, is excited to announce the re-release of their highly sought after intimate oil with increased CBD content just in time for Valentine's Day. The Privy Peach intimate oil is now available with 50 mg more of CBD for a total of 300mg for the same price of the previous offering (12 pouches instead of 10).

This change in product offering influenced by consumer feedback is Privy Peach's way of enhancing the user's experience a few more times without any additional charge to the consumer.

CBD Lubricants are increasing in popularity for good reason.

CBD intimate oil offers various potential benefits to consumers. Many of those that have tried the product have reported amazing results as it has allowed them to once again enjoy sexual intercourse without the discomfort they usually felt. An estimated 3 out of 4 women will experience pain during sex at least once during their lifetime. For other women, however, that live with things such as endometriosis or pelvic inflammatory disease, as well as those going through menopause, pain during intercourse is quite common.

CBD, a compound found in cannabis plants and deemed "generally well tolerated with a good safety profile" by the World Health Organization, has been scientifically proven to offer anti-inflammatory properties. With inflammation being at the root of issues such as those mentioned above, it would seem that personal lubrication infused with CBD could provide substantial benefits to those who experience discomfort during sex.

According to the product page on the Privy Peach website:

"CBD is known for its ability to relax the body and reduce feelings of stress, making it a perfect addition to products you'll use between the sheets. Our CBD-infused personal lubricant makes it possible to relax your most intimate areas, allowing you to have more enjoyable and longer-lasting sexual encounters alone or with your partner regardless of your gender."

According to Kim Koehler, the founder of Privy Peach, this product is changing lives, including hers.

"I suffered from severe pelvic pain during sex for multiple years due to inflammation and muscle issues from a trauma I previously experienced. Since incorporating CBD into a personal lubricant, I, along with many other women who have tried the product, can enjoy intimacy once again without the fear of discomfort."

About Privy Peach

Founded by Kim Koehler in 2017, Privy Peach offers a full line of CBD health and beauty products, including intimate products, cosmetic products, tinctures, and more. Privy Peach also offers CBD edibles, including CBD gummies and a full spectrum of CBD-infused chocolate in various flavors. After noticing a clear need for women-centric products in the cannabis market, Kim was inspired to develop a product line that was tailored specifically to the needs of women. Her passion for creating products that will enhance the lives of women shines through in the Privy Peach intimate oil and every product they offer.

Learn more at www.privypeach.com and by following Privy Peach on social media @PrivyPeach. Media Contact: hello@privypeach.com, Tel: 303.290.7426.



