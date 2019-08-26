Priya Chaturvedi, Ph.D., Appointed Vice President of Global Clinical Quality Assurance at Eisai Inc.

"Priya is an experienced quality leader who brings a wealth of expertise in clinical quality assurance and GCP compliance to Eisai. She has an extensive background leading teams in conducting audits, supporting inspections and issue management," said Dr. Hiroyuki Kato, Senior Vice President, Eisai's Chief Clinical Quality Officer. "We are excited to have Priya join our leadership team as we enhance our Quality organization to align with Eisai's goal of Breaking Through to address some of society's most difficult health care challenges."

Prior to joining Eisai, Dr. Chaturvedi served as Executive Director, Clinical Quality Assurance, Head of Global GCP for Infectious Disease and Vaccines at Merck Research Labs, in which she oversaw the end-to-end quality assurance for a large portfolio of clinical trials across all therapeutic areas in the Asia-Pacific region, including China. Prior to Merck, she held various roles at Pfizer within the Quality function, and at GlaxoSmithKline in drug discovery aimed at the identification of predictive biomarkers and novel drug targets.

Dr. Chaturvedi earned a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the Fels Institute for Cancer Research at Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pa. She completed her fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Chaturvedi received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Microbiology from the University of Delhi.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thoughts to patients and their families, and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs.

Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

