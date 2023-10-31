PrizePicks Announces Inaugural World Championship Featuring Celebrities, Athletes and Fantasy Sports Enthusiasts

12 Brand Ambassadors to Compete in Ultimate Daily Fantasy Sports Tournament including Druski, Sean O'Malley, and Tee Grizzley

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks announced today the inaugural PrizePicks World Championship, a skill-based daily fantasy sports showdown featuring celebrities and athletes, including Druski, Sean O'Malley, Tee Grizzley and more. Taking place November 5th through the 19th, the first-of-its-kind tournament will see the competitors teaming up with millions of followers in a Fantasy battle royale to decide who will take home the $100,000 grand prize.

PrizePicks World Championship 2023
"At PrizePicks we bring sports fans together and push ourselves to build innovative new experiences around watching games that people love," said PrizePicks co-founder & CEO Adam Wexler. "The PrizePicks World Championship blends the viral nature of fantasy sports and social media communities in a competitive format that has never been done before and we can't wait to introduce it to our members."

12 competitors from the PrizePicks ambassador community will engage in a three week long head-to-head, bracket-style tournament. Each week, competitors will strategically build their favorite 6-Pick Flex entry for Sunday football games, with the goal of most accurately predicting statistical outcomes for their favorite players.The contestant with the most correct picks in each matchup advances to the next round. In the event of a tie, the contestant with the highest number of fan supporters on PrizePicks riding their selections secures the win.

Fans can get in on the action as well. The 12 competitors will rally their followers to join their team before the Week 1 kickoff on November 5th. Everyone who joined the team of the winning contestant will win a Free Entry for an opportunity to win $2,000.

Meet the Competitors: 

For more information and to follow the competition in real time, visit prizepicks.com/ppwc.

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings and is available to sports fans in the majority of the United States and Canada.

As PrizePicks continues to expand, responsible gaming education remains a key focus for the company. For more information visit www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming.

About PrizePicks
PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com.

