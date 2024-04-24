PrizePicks Announces New Chief People Officer and Key Responsible Gaming Hire

Former Warner Bros. Discovery Executive Renee White Joining to Lead People Operations

ATLANTA, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, announced today the hiring of Renee White as its Chief People Officer (CPO), reporting to Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Adam Wexler. The company also announced the appointment of Phil Sherwood as Senior Director of Responsible Gaming.

Renee White: White will build upon PrizePicks' incredible people operations team to help lead the company through its next phase of growth and expansion, bringing decades of experience from blue chip organizations. Most recently, White spent nearly two decades at Warner Bros. Discovery in various leadership roles, delivering strategic guidance to senior-level management, demonstrating a deep understanding of complex organizational structure and operations. She last served as the Head of People & Culture for Turner Sports , Bleacher Report and Turner Studios, leading the HR function, guiding long-term strategy along with building a diverse and inclusive culture. White started her career with Turner Broadcasting supporting several divisions within the organization including the Atlanta Braves as their HR Manager. White will be based in Atlanta and serve as a member of PrizePicks' executive leadership team.





Phil Sherwood: Sherwood will lead the evolution of PrizePicks' responsible gaming initiatives to continue fostering a safe, responsible and secure daily fantasy sports experience. His unique perspective and strategic vision will help position PrizePicks as the gold standard in responsible gaming within the fantasy sports industry. Sherwood most recently served as Chief Communications Officer at the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health (MACGH) spearheading groundbreaking initiatives such as the first statewide Remote Voluntary Self-Exclusion (VSE) Program and led the creation of a 24/7 LiveChat platform. Prior to MACGH, Sherwood was the President of the Board of Directors for the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) where he drove significant advancement in responsible gaming on a national scale.

"Renee and Phil bring invaluable experience that will accelerate our growth as a company," said PrizePicks Co-founder & CEO Adam Wexler. "Renee's storied career as a people leader and her ties to the Atlanta community cannot be understated; having her join us at such a crucial phase for the company is pivotal. Combined with Phil expanding upon our responsible gaming initiatives, I'm excited to see both play a role in ensuring our business continues to prioritize its two most valued assets: our people and our players."

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. As the company continues to expand to new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. For more information visit www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

