PrizePicks Announces Responsible Gaming Collaboration with Kindbridge Behavioral Health

ATLANTA, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, and Kindbridge Behavioral Health , a pioneering mental health service provider dedicated to supporting individuals facing challenges related to problem gaming, announced today a groundbreaking collaboration that will provide access to Kindbridge's top-tier clinical services at no initial cost to PrizePicks players and customer-facing employees. The program will support problem gaming prevention, treatment and recovery efforts.

"We are proud to partner with Kindbridge and to be the first operator to cover program costs entirely, removing a significant barrier to access," said Adam Wexler, PrizePicks Co-founder and CEO. "It's essential that the fantasy sports industry invests and innovates in the area of responsible gaming. This initiative not only helps players and employees but also strengthens PrizePicks' role in promoting social responsibility within the industry. By addressing both prevention and treatment, we are paving the way for a healthier gaming community."

PrizePicks will incur all initial costs of Kindbridge's comprehensive support services for its customer-facing employees and player community, setting a new benchmark in the DFS industry for responsible gaming and problem gaming support. Players on PrizePicks and customer support employees will have immediate access to an in-depth clinical assessment, clinical review and care plan development session, as well as access to educational and peer support groups.

"It is inspiring to see a DFS operator actively providing essential care resources to their audience. Many individuals struggling with gaming-related health issues face significant financial barriers, even with insurance, which hinders their ability to follow a comprehensive care plan. This collaboration is a pivotal step toward eliminating these barriers, ensuring people can access the support they need, regardless of their financial situation," said Daniel Umfleet, Founder and CEO of Kindbridge Behavioral Health.

Phil Sherwood, Senior Director of Responsible Gaming at PrizePicks, added, "Many individuals face high out-of-pocket expenses for healthcare even with insurance, making it difficult to get the help they need. Partnering with Kindbridge allows us to help those individuals who wish to take preventative measures with a variety of world-class mental health services at no cost to them."

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. As the company continues to expand to new markets, responsible gaming remains a key focus. For more information visit www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

About Kindbridge Behavioral Health

Kindbridge Behavioral Health is a pioneering mental health service provider dedicated to supporting individuals facing challenges related to problem gambling and other prevalent mental health issues. With a mission to provide comprehensive care and accessible resources, Kindbridge is committed to helping people take control of their recovery journey, as well as provide necessary mental health education amongst corporate executives, athletes, academia, policy makers, and peers in clinical counseling. If interested in learning more, please visit www.kindbridge.com or call 1-877-426-4258.

