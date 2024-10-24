PrizePicks Awarded Fantasy Sports Licenses in Delaware and Missouri

Arena Now Legal in 15 States Across the U.S.

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks, the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced it has been awarded Daily Fantasy Sports Operator Licenses in Delaware and Missouri. The company will launch Arena, its innovative peer-to-peer fantasy sports contest, in both states.

"We are proud that Arena has been approved in every state where it has been submitted. We've seen strong player adoption to date and we look forward to replicating our success in these new markets with a fun gaming experience," said PrizePicks CEO Mike Ybarra. "We'd like to extend our gratitude to the Delaware Division of Gaming Enforcement, the Delaware Lottery, and the Missouri Gaming Commission for their thoughtful collaboration."

Arena offers a unique leaderboard style peer-to-peer gaming experience, allowing players to compete for prizes against one another. Participants are grouped based on their number of entries, selected entry fee, and experience level. Since launching in January, players on Arena have built over 20 million peer-to-peer lineups. With these new state launches, Arena will now be available in 15 states across the U.S.

As PrizePicks continues to expand into new markets, a commitment to responsible gaming remains a top priority. For more information on the comprehensive responsible gaming tools available on PrizePicks, please visit www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest daily fantasy sports operator in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, we provide innovative skill-based fantasy games that engage and excite sports fans nationwide. Operating in 44 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the sports experience for all. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

SOURCE PrizePicks