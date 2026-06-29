PrizePicks Named Official Partner of The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena

Atlanta-based sports entertainment leader announces first NBA franchise partnership with hometown team

ATLANTA, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks, the leading sports entertainment operator in North America, today announced a new partnership with the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and State Farm Arena. As part of the agreement, the Atlanta-based company will serve as a Proud Partner, receiving broad brand integration across broadcasts, in-arena signage, digital platforms and a dedicated PrizePicks Party Deck inside State Farm Arena.

PrizePicks x Atlanta Hawks

"PrizePicks was born in Atlanta and basketball has always been part of our soul, so we couldn't be more excited that our first NBA franchise partnership is with our hometown team," said Joey Molko, PrizePicks Senior Vice President of Partnerships. "The Hawks share our obsession with bringing fans closer to the game, and we can't wait to join them in making every game more fun to watch and to celebrate basketball culture in THE A."

PrizePicks will be integrated throughout the Hawks game-day experience across TV broadcasts, in-arena moments, and in-game stat updates to deepen engagement and enhance how fans experience Hawks basketball. PrizePicks will also utilize the imagery of certain groups of Atlanta Hawks players throughout the local market to appeal to the growing fan community on PrizePicks.

"We are thrilled to be the first NBA franchise to partner with PrizePicks," said Andrew Saltzman, President of Business Enterprise for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. "As two organizations with deep roots in Atlanta, we look forward to building something truly special together and creating new opportunities to deliver unique and engaging experiences to our fans."

The partnership also introduces the PrizePicks Party Deck, a premium hospitality space inside State Farm Arena where guests can enjoy elevated Hawks game-day experiences, concerts, comedy shows, sporting events, and other surprise moments throughout the season. From exclusive promotions and rewards to one-of-a-kind fan activations, the Party Deck will serve as a go-to destination for celebrating Hawks basketball and State Farm Arena events with the PrizePicks community.

In addition, PrizePicks has been named the presenting partner of Hawks AF (And Friends), the Hawks' original podcast series produced by Hawks Studios and hosted by Atlanta native D.C. Young Fly, blending basketball, music and culture.

Earlier this year, PrizePicks was named an Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Together, these partnerships reinforce the company's commitment to professional sports and its continued focus on delivering innovative, fan-first experiences.

As PrizePicks continues to expand to new markets, investment into Responsible Gaming remains a key focus. In 2025, PrizePicks was awarded iCAP accreditation by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) for its Responsible Gaming practices and efforts, becoming the first and only fantasy sports operator to earn the certification. For more information on responsible gaming, visit www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming.

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the leading sports entertainment operator in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, PrizePicks offers innovative games that engage and excite fans nationwide. Operating in more than 45 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the fan experience for all. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com.

ABOUT THE ATLANTA HAWKS

Committed to entertaining and uniting the city of Atlanta since 1968, the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, under the leadership of Principal Owners Tony Ressler and Jami Gertz, continue to build bridges through basketball by following its True to Atlanta mantra. The Hawks organization focuses on positively impacting the lives of Atlantans through providing access to youth basketball, fighting food insecurity, and the transformation of State Farm Arena into Georgia's largest-ever voting precinct for the 2020 elections. The Hawks family also includes the College Park Skyhawks (NBA G League). Atlanta Hawks Membership, which includes your seat for every home game, is on sale now at www.hawks.com/membership or by calling 866-715-1500. For more information on the Hawks, log on to www.hawks.com or follow us on social media @ATLHawks.

SOURCE PrizePicks