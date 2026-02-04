PrizePicks Returns to New York

Innovative Fantasy Offering Now Available Across the State

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the leading sports entertainment operator in North America, announced today that it has launched its innovative peer-to-peer fantasy sports contest in New York. Players across the state can now compete in engaging leaderboard style fantasy sports games.

"Returning to New York is a testament to the state's commitment to embracing innovative gaming products," said Nick Zabriskie, SVP of Government Affairs, PrizePicks. "Players deserve a competitive landscape, allowing them to engage with their favorite contests in a regulated environment. We're excited to bring our games back to sports fans who have eagerly been awaiting our return and to extend our footprint in the Empire State."

In October, PrizePicks was awarded an interactive fantasy sports license by the New York State Gaming Commission. New York is the 16th state to formally ratify PrizePicks's fantasy contests as games of skill under its interactive fantasy sports rules.

As PrizePicks continues to expand to new markets, investment into Responsible Gaming remains a key focus. In 2025, PrizePicks was awarded iCAP accreditation by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) for its Responsible Gaming practices and efforts, becoming the first and only fantasy sports operator to earn the certification. For more information on responsible gaming, visit www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks ‍

PrizePicks is the leading daily fantasy sports operator in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, PrizePicks offers innovative skill-based fantasy games and prediction offerings that engage and excite sports fans and customers nationwide. Operating in more than 48 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the sports experience for all. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

SOURCE PrizePicks