PrizePicks Inks Exclusive Always-On Partnership with Bob Does Sports

No slices. No hooks. Just smooth swinging co-branded vibes.

ATLANTA, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the leading sports entertainment operator in North America, today announced a strategic, multi-platform partnership with Bob Does Sports , the wildly popular golf, sports, and lifestyle brand led by Robby "Brilliantly Dumb" Berger alongside Nick "Fat Perez" Stubbe, Joseph "Cold Cuts" Demare, Binyamin "The Jet" Shicker, Neil "Big Ticket" Arnet, and friend of the show Mikey "Beardown" Villani. The deal marks a true homecoming, as Berger was one of PrizePicks' earliest and most prominent content partners from 2021 to 2023. Now he returns with an expanded crew, as one of the most influential creator brands in golf and sports culture, boasting more than 5.5 million followers across platforms.

"We're thrilled to welcome Robby and the entire Bob Does Sports team back to PrizePicks," said Joey Molko, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at PrizePicks. "This partnership is about bringing fans closer to the sports and creators they love, creating more engaging experiences that reflect the energy and passion of our community."

As part of the partnership, PrizePicks will serve as the exclusive fantasy sports and paid sports entertainment partner across the entire Bob Does Sports ecosystem. The collaboration will include always-on social integration across X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube; podcast; paid media and content collabs; live event appearances; and in-game "sweats" across major sports tentpole events. Bob Does Sports' live-streamed golf challenges and tournaments will appear directly on the PrizePicks board, giving fans a new, interactive way to engage with the entire BDS roster.

"PrizePicks and I go way back, before Bob Does Sports was the Bob Does Sports it is today," said Robby Berger. "Bringing it back now with the whole squad is a full-circle moment. Our audience lives for competition, big personalities, and real-time chaos, and PrizePicks lets them be part of it. And with Bob HQ opening soon, we're about to take everything to another level."

The partnership will also fuel original programming from the soon-to-open Bob HQ in Jupiter, Florida, a next-generation content and event hub built to supercharge production, brand integrations, and live fan experiences. From live-streamed golf challenges and tournament integrations to exclusive MVP fan experiences and limited-run Breezy Golf merchandise opportunities, the partnership blends entertainment, fandom, and community in a way that feels natural to both brands.

As PrizePicks continues to expand to new markets, investment into Responsible Gaming remains a key focus. In 2025, PrizePicks was awarded iCAP accreditation by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) for its Responsible Gaming practices and efforts, becoming the first and only fantasy sports operator to earn the certification. For more information on responsible gaming, visit www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

‍PrizePicks is the leading sports entertainment operator in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, PrizePicks offers innovative games that engage and excite fans nationwide. Operating in more than 45 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the fan experience for all. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

About Bob Does Sports

Hosted by Robby Berger, Joey Coldcuts, and Fat Perez, Bob Does Sports has built a highly engaged audience through its distinctive blend of humor and golf. Bob Does Sports is part of Doing Things, the digital media company that owns and operates a portfolio of 40 of the internet's most culturally relevant creator-led brands reaching over 500 million followers on average each month. Doing Things launched the brand in 2021, and since then, it has evolved into a multifaceted platform spanning content, community, and commerce. With its successful merchandise line, Breezy Golf, and sold-out tournaments across the U.S., Bob Does Sports continues to expand its reach and influence within the sports entertainment space.

SOURCE PrizePicks