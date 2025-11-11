PRM Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of Spartan Environmental Technologies

BUTNER, N.C., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Product Recovery Management, Inc. (PRM) is proud to announce the acquisition of Spartan Environmental Technologies, a leading provider of ozone and advanced oxidation process (AOP) systems.

This strategic acquisition expands PRM's environmental treatment capabilities into the advanced water treatment market, enhancing PRM's ability to deliver comprehensive solutions across environmental remediation and industrial water treatment.

Founded in 2004, Spartan has earned a strong reputation for designing and supplying reliable ozone generation and advanced oxidation systems for challenging water treatment applications. By integrating Spartan's proven technology and product offerings into PRM's portfolio, PRM strengthens its position as a full-spectrum solutions provider.

"Spartan and Product Recovery Management have had a long-term partnership marketing and managing the SPARTOX technology since 2012," said Anthony Sacco, Managing Director of Spartan Environmental Technologies, LLC. "We cannot think of a better company to continue the development and marketing of SPARTOX in the future. We know that Product Recovery Management will continue to provide our past customers with the necessary parts and support to allow their SPARTOX systems to continue operating into the future. We wish the team at Product Recovery Management all the best in the future."

"It has been an exceptional experience working with Tony throughout the years," said Mel Phillips, President of Product Recovery Management, Inc. "We are focused on a positive transition, committed to carrying on his professional legacy as we take the helm of Spartan Environmental Technologies."

This acquisition underscores PRM's dedication to innovation, reliability, and performance as the company continues to expand its capabilities and serve a broader range of environmental and industrial applications. For Product Recovery Management's offerings, please visit shop.prmfiltration.com. For more information, contact [email protected].

