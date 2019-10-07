PRMA Summit to Offer Insight on Insurance Industry Trends and Innovation, Cyber Threats and Solutions and Achieving a Higher Level of Success

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers expect more than 300 insurance industry executives with leading specialty agencies and carriers to attend this year's Private Risk Management Association (PRMA) Summit. The conference is the largest gathering of insurance specialists in the nation who work in the high net worth arena. The three-day event takes place November 3-5, at the Hilton Chicago Oak Brook Hills Resort and Conference Center in Oakbrook, Illinois.

This year's Summit features keynote speakers Sean Kevelighan, CEO of the Insurance Information Institute, and Jamie Crosbie, motivational speaker and founder of ProActivate. Cyber Solutions: Lowering Risk for Wealthy Families will be the focus of a General Session. Jim Trainor, a senior vice president with AON and a former FBI cyber expert, will look at the actors involved in cybercrime, types of attacks, data at risk, and predictions of the future. The Summit offers numerous education sessions, focusing on the trends, challenges and innovations impacting the high net worth industry, how to achieve higher levels of success, caring for clients during a hard market and assessing the appraisal and loss values of fine art.

"We are excited to present a diverse agenda for our guests that covers everything from navigating the complexities of the flood insurance market to adopting a mindset of excellence to the risks associated with hiring household employees," said Lisa Lindsay, PRMA executive director.

Attendees may join Market Town Halls hosted by AIG, Chubb, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies and PURE Insurance. They will also have opportunities to participate in round table discussions and breakout sessions and join in conversations during breakfast and cocktail hours with other industry professionals. "The event will provide an invaluable networking experience for our guests who will hear from and meet industry leaders," added Lindsay.

"At the end of this year's Summit, our guests will walk away with proven steps to achieve higher levels of success and a deeper knowledge of current industry trends, all things that will help them better serve their clients," said Jim Kane, president of the Board of Trustees for PRMA.

High-level sponsors include Chubb, PURE Insurance, AIG, Restoration Affiliates, Hagerty, Go Rentals, AmWINS, BELFOR Property Restoration, Burns & Wilcox, Castle High Value Surveys, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies, Leak Defense System, Markel, Nationwide Private Client, Vault, Vertafore and Water Security Solutions.

Book your spot at the 2019 PRMA Summit at www.prmasummit.org. Registration ends October 27.

The Private Risk Management Association (PRMA) is a member-owned independent non-profit association founded by leaders in the private risk management and insurance industry. PRMA's mission is to improve the advice, coverage and service provided to the high net worth insurance consumer through education and increased awareness. PRMA provides specialized education and information and establishes standards and credentials while raising the awareness of and advocating for the niche and consumers served.

