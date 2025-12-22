PRMB Investor Alert: Hagens Berman Scrutinizing Alleged Undisclosed Technology Failures and Supply Chain Risks in Pending Primo Brands (PRMB) Lawsuit

Partner Reed Kathrein Investigating Management's Claims of "Flawless" Merger Against Alleged Reality of Operational Collapse

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman alerts investors in Primo Brands (NYSE: PRMB) ahead of the January 12, 2026 deadline to move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff.

The lawsuit focuses on the company's alleged misrepresentations regarding the integration of its two merging entities. While management touted a "flawless" process, the alleged truth—purportedly revealed by the 36% stock crash—was one of severe, undisclosed operational failures, eventually leading to a CEO replacement that confirmed the depth of the management's alleged deception.

"We are specifically scrutinizing when management became aware of the massive technology failures and resulting supply chain disruptions that rendered their claims of a 'flawless' merger integration false and misleading to investors," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation. "We urge investors who suffered substantial losses to contact our firm now."

Legal Analysis: Alleged Technology Failure & Management Accountability

The complaint details the alleged disconnect between the company's assurances of successful merger integration and the claimed catastrophic operational reality, highlighting management's failure to disclose crucial technical risks.





Alleged Undisclosed Management Failure Alleged Financial Impact & Operational Reality Key Legal Issues Alleged Technology Failures Allegedly concealed severe technology failures in the integration process that directly crippled operational capacity and sales. Whether the Company Omitted to Disclose Material Facts: Should the company have disclosed the alleged critical defects in merger integration infrastructure? Supply Chain Collapse The technology issues led to massive supply chain disruptions and poor customer fulfillment, correcting the prior revenue growth narrative. Causation: Is there a sufficient link in the alleged operational breakdown to the final 36% stock crash and investor losses? CEO Replacement The complaint alleges the abrupt change in executive leadership signaled internal acknowledgement of the severe operational crisis. Management Accountability: Was the CEO's departure related to alleged wrongdoing.

Next Steps: Contact Partner Reed Kathrein Today

Hagens Berman is a leading plaintiff litigation firm, with a strong track record in complex securities fraud cases.

Mr. Kathrein is actively advising investors who purchased PRMB shares during the Class Period (June 17, 2024 – Nov. 6, 2025) and suffered substantial losses due to the undisclosed merger integration failures and the subsequent management shakeup.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 12, 2026.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Primo should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

