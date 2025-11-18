PRMB INVESTOR ALERT: Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) Faces Securities Class Action Amid Botched Integration, CEO Departure -- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against beverage company Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE: PRMB) in the wake of its troubled merger with BlueTriton Brands.

The suit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Primo Water between June 17, 2024 and November 8, 2024.

The suit also seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Primo Brands between November 11, 2024 and November 6, 2025.

Prominent shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is actively investigating the alleged legal claims against Primo Brands and certain of its executives.

Class Period: June 17, 2024 – Nov. 6, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 12, 2026

Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) Securities Class Action

The litigation is focused on the propriety of Primo's statements assuring investors that the merger would accelerate growth, generate transformative operational efficiencies, achieve meaningful synergies, and deliver strong financial results. The focus also includes Primo's assurances that the post-merger integration was proceeding "flawlessly."

The complaint alleges that these assurances were false and misleading because, unknown to investors, the integration was going poorly and would severely hamper Primo's performance. The suit further alleges that, contrary to Primo's assurances, the integration was far more "complicated and more complex," leading to significant problems, including technology and customer service issues that adversely impacted the company's ability to supply its customers, and require the company to slash its net sales forecast.

According to the complaint, investors began to glimpse the truth on August 7, 2025, when Primo announced its Q2 2025 financial results. That day, then-CEO Robbert Rietbroek conceded during the earnings call that "[t]he speed by which we closed facilities and reduced headcount led to disruptions in product supply, delivery, and service." But he also appeared to downplay these problems, assuring investors that "we are now on the right trajectory as we enter the second half of the year" and "[w]e will continue to execute against our strategy and must-win priorities while resolving our service issues." These revelations sent the price of Primo shares down $2.41 (-9%) that day.

Then, on November 6, 2025, Primo shocked investors when it announced that Rietbroek had in effect been forced out of his position and left the Board. Company director Eric Foss assumed the roles of Executive Chairman and CEO.

Primo also announced its Q3 2025 financial results that day. During the earnings call, Foss revealed that "the company probably moved too far too fast on some of the various integration streams" and that "[t]here is no doubt speed impacted our ability to get through a lot of the warehouse closures and route realignment without disruption." He also revealed "customer service issues" and "integration issues related to the technology move over." As to customer issues, he said "there is more work to do on this front to completely get the issue solved and corrected."

Of critical importance to investors, in connection with the admittedly flawed merger integration, Primo was forced to slash its 2025 revenue forecast to a low single-digit decline, after previously cutting its outlook from expected positive 3% - 5% growth to roughly flat to positive 1% growth.

The market's reaction was swift and sent the price of Primo shares crashing $8.20 (-36%) the next day.

"We're investigating the extent to which company leadership was aware of the apparent integration problems that seem to have undercut assurances that the process was flawlessly underway," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Primo should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

