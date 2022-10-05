PRN and Pursuant Health Renew Advertising Sales Agreement

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRN and Pursuant Health announce the renewal of their media monetization partnership for a new multi-year term. PRN has delivered their multi-pharmacy relationships with clients and agencies in consumer products and pharmaceuticals to drive advertising sales growth on Pursuant Health stations at retail since 2015.

PRN's unique capabilities and extensive experience specializing in media at retail complements Pursuant Health's mission to provide convenient health screenings in one of the most widely accessible and frequently visited destinations: the retail pharmacy. The synergistic partnership has delivered increased revenue for Pursuant Health and PRN from a wide variety of healthcare, pharmaceutical, OTC, and CPG advertisers.

According to Chuck Billups, SVP Brand Advertising of PRN, "Pursuant Health kiosks are used by millions of individuals every month to improve their health, providing a perfect contextual environment to advertise to pharmacy shoppers. PRN's trusted advertising partners value Pursuant Health for an optimal environment to reach health-minded shoppers while they use the kiosks, shop the adjacent OTC area, fill prescriptions, and consult the pharmacy staff."

"Pursuant Health is excited to renew our partnership again with PRN and continue leveraging their value-added relationships with pharmaceutical, OTC, and CPG clients. We look forward to continued growth together," said Jody Mitchell, Senior Vice President at Pursuant Health.

ABOUT PRN

PRN, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, delivers end-to-end solutions providing hardware, software, services and support, driving content to 41,000+ screens for major brands in over 13,000 locations. PRN has over 30 years of success in architecting, deploying, and monetizing multi-stakeholder rich media networks. PRN's proprietary set of tools, technologies, content partnerships and creative services have been expressly designed to deliver fresh and engaging experiences that delight out of home and retail consumers, engage brands, and deliver maximum value to our venue partners. Learn more about PRN at www.prn.com, on Twitter @PRNllc or on Facebook.

ABOUT PURSUANT HEALTH

Pursuant Health operates a network of over 4,600 health kiosks located in high-traffic retail pharmacies throughout the country, enabling people to regularly check in with their health when it is convenient for them. Pursuant Health kiosks are HIPAA-Compliant, FDA-Cleared Class II Medical Devices that provide free biometric screenings and clinically-valid health assessments to help people understand personal health risks and track metrics over time. Please visit www.pursuanthealth.com to learn more.

SOURCE PRN