PRN Announces Three New Digital Solutions at Pharmacy

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Focusing on customer engagement at retail pharmacies, PRN Health will unveil three new innovative digital in-store solutions at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores Total Store Expo 2018 (NACDS TSE). These experiences deliver in-store personalization, increase patient compliance, and boost sales. PRN, part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing tech companies, can be found in booth 1445 at NACDS TSE, taking place on August 25-27 in Denver, CO.

PRN Health specializes in delivering interactive digital media solutions to pharmacy retailers that accurately personalize and deliver health and product-related content to consumers at the critical "moment of truth"– the point of sale. With end-to-end managed services, including technology, content strategy, creative services, and brand monetization, PRN is the premier provider of monetized networks at retail - networks that pay for themselves.

"We're seeing that personalization is now a top priority for big box retailers and pharmacies, clearly moving away from being simply a marketing buzzword," said Kevin Carbone, CEO of PRN and PRN Health. "While the mechanics of personalization in e-commerce are clear to retailers, it's been less obvious how to implement this aspect of retail transformation in the physical retail space. LIFT at Pharmacy is addressing this directly as an activation platform at Pharmacy POS that is nothing short of a game changer."

PRN Health's three new pharmacy solutions on display in STRATACACHE booth 1445 include:

LIFT at Pharmacy: Create new sales opportunities at the pharmacy checkout by promoting relevant offers for add-on items with the LIFT at Pharmacy POS solution. When items are scanned by the pharmacist associate, a promotion for a related offer or service is automatically triggered and displays on the customer-facing touchscreen. The promotions can also feature products that are relevant to the shopper's basket, supporting overall health compliance. Customers can accept the offer using a touchscreen, delivering a seamless upsell experience at the point of sale. LIFT at Pharmacy easily integrates with existing POS systems and loyalty programs– and is proven to increase comp store sales - so it can pay for itself.

Fast Find at Pharmacy: When shoppers are looking for cough, cold and flu relief medication, they want to find to the right product on the shelf as quickly as possible. But with over 300 available OTC medication options on the shelf, the search can be overwhelming. Using an intuitive touchscreen interface, shoppers select their symptoms and medication preferences and are presented with a list of relevant OTC cough, cold & flu medications. Individual product pages display detailed medication information – the same "Drug Facts" that appear on product packaging – and give shoppers the option to receive a product photo and savings offer via text message. Shoppers get to the right product on the shelf quickly and easily, which gets them to checkout faster and on their way to feeling better.

Engage at Pharmacy: There's a captive audience with a wellness mindset waiting in line at Pharmacy. Engage them with PRN Health's customizable messaging platform, Engage at Pharmacy. Enhance the customer experience, reduce perceived wait time, and drive incremental brand revenue with custom messaging promoting valuable pharmacy services, in-store events, and meaningful wellness content. PRN Health's Engage at Pharmacy can increase OTC sales while being self-managed or supported by PRN's full suite of services.

PRN Health delivers in-store digital shopper solutions for wellness retailers and brands. Our solutions and services drive in-store conversion, support shopper well-being and compliance, and rapidly pay for themselves. PRN Health, a STRATACACHE company, is the leading digital media company specializing in retail centric digital solutions that activate shoppers along the path-to-purchase right up to the point-of-sale. With the LIFT interactive point of purchase network at pharmacy stores, in-aisle interactive touchscreens, and smart video signage, PRN Health increases sales and encourages repeat visits to the local pharmacy. Providing turn-key solutions to pharmacy retailers, PRN Health's services include brand advertising and network monetization, content strategy and consumer experience, product design and integration, and technical support. With headquarters in San Francisco, PRN has over 25 years of in-store technology and shopper activation experience. To learn more, visit www.prn.com/tse, follow them on Twitter @PRNllc, or like them on Facebook.

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 2 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

