PRN Delivers Customer Insights Technology to Extend VPharma Network Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PRN, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, today announced that its pharmacy-focused division, iDklic, and partner VPharma have announced the renewal, three-year extension and upgrade of their current point-of-sale communication contract to January 1, 2022, reflecting VPharma's trust in iDklic's Pharmaseen solution. As part of the extension agreement, iDklic will add and manage sensors in the pharmacy network, gathering deep shopper insights to optimize screen content.

Pharmaseen by iDklic is a well-established platform for visual digital communication inside pharmacies across Europe. Since 2009, iDklic has broadcasted VPharma TV in dual languages, spanning dozens of pharmacies across the Verviers region and the German-speaking population of Belgium.

The entire network will get a hardware upgrade including media players from Scala, another company in the STRATACACHE family, and new 32-42" LCD screens. Point-of-sale communication in retail pharmacy is highly effective in influencing the consumer and allows VPharma to offer a comprehensive communications approach for driving the purchase of impulse items and supporting monthly promotions within their pharmacies.

In addition to the refresh, iDklic will bring new digital technology to VPharma, enabling them to offer more innovative digital solutions within their pharmacies. "Consumption habits have changed considerably in recent years, and by using digital technology to address this change, pharmacists can close a significant gap with increasingly mobile, informed and interconnected consumers," said Kevin Carbone, CEO of PRN.

One such technology iDklic will integrate for VPharma is Walkbase, STRATACACHE's in-store marketing and analytics platform that digitizes the in-store customer journey. Walkbase combines a variety of sensor data including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth beacons, and cameras with other relevant data including point of sale and CRM/loyalty data to collect important behavioral and traffic data that helps pharmacies understand how customers are spending their time and money in-store. Using these insights pharmacists will be able to engage customers based on their location and buying behavior in the pharmacy. The new digital tools will offer customers more personalized advice and improved service and once again make the customer relationship the focus at the point of sale.

The deployment of Walkbase at VPharma starts in January and will represent the first of its kind in a European pharmacy and will be the first in Belgium.

Jean-Charles Figoni, CEO of iDklic, said, "Walkbase is the single best solution for making screens smart and for enabling pharmacies to analyze customer flow and traffic patterns. Most of our customers are eager to deploy this technology within their pharmacies, and I predict it will have a great future in the market. Adding this to Scala smart digital signage software, iDklic is well-positioned to offer the very best digital solutions for pharmacies in Europe."

Learn more at www.iDklic.com, www.prn.com/prn-health, www.scala.com/media-players.

About PRN Health

PRN Health delivers in-store digital shopper solutions for wellness retailers and brands. Our solutions and services drive in-store conversion, support shopper well-being and compliance, and rapidly pay for themselves. PRN Health, a STRATACACHE company, is the leading digital media company specializing in retail centric digital solutions that activate shoppers along the path-to-purchase right up to the point-of-sale. With the LIFT interactive point of purchase network at pharmacy stores, in-aisle interactive touchscreens, and smart video signage, PRN Health increases sales and encourages repeat visits to the local pharmacy. Providing turn-key solutions to pharmacy retailers, PRN Health's services include brand advertising and network monetization, content strategy and consumer experience, product design and integration, and technical support. With headquarters in San Francisco, PRN has over 25 years of in-store technology and shopper activation experience. To learn more, visit www.prn.com/tse, follow them on Twitter @PRNllc, or like them on Facebook.

About iDklic

iDklic is a digital marketing specialist in retail pharmacy. Its technology and services are present in more than 1,250 pharmacies across Europe. With its roots in the heart of Europe, iDklic responded to a need from the pharmacy retail market: maximize direct communication with the customer and trigger impulse purchases with high-in return products. With its creativity, innovation and application of new technologies, iDklic will improve healthcare outcomes thanks to its new approaches to traditional challenges across multiple channels and areas in the healthcare industry. To learn more, visit www.iDklic.com follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter @iDklic or like them on Facebook.

SOURCE PRN Health

