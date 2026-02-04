PRN® Pharmacal Celebrates Inaugural Veterinary Technician Awards Winner Following VMX 2026; Invites Continued Nominations Ahead of WVC

PENSACOLA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRN® Pharmacal, a leader in developing targeted treatments for chronic conditions in cats, dogs, and horses, is proud to celebrate Cassidi Hoffman, the first-ever recipient of the PRN Veterinary Technician Award, announced during the company's sponsored breakfast at VMX 2026 on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Hoffman, a veterinary technician at Mountain Veterinary Hospital in Washington state, was recognized by Amanda Eklund, Practice Manager, for her dedication, compassion, and clinical excellence that exemplifies the vital role technicians play in advancing animal health and supporting veterinary teams.

"It's an honor to be recognized for doing a job I love," said Hoffman. "This award is a reminder of how invaluable veterinary technicians are to the care team, and I'm grateful to work with colleagues and doctors who value my skills and support my continued growth."

Launched in 2025, the PRN Veterinary Technician Awards program was created to spotlight the often-unsung contributions of veterinary technicians across the profession. Award recipients receive a $500 Visa® gift card to support continuing education, certification, conference attendance, or other professional development opportunities.

"Veterinary technicians are essential to the success of every practice," said Dr. Heather A. Davis, DVM, PhD, DACVS-LA, Director of Clinical Affairs and Veterinary Services. "Recognizing our first award recipient at VMX was a meaningful milestone for PRN Pharmacal and reinforces our commitment to celebrating the professionals who deliver exceptional care every day."

PRN Pharmacal at WVC 2026: Next Award Recipient to Be Announced

PRN Pharmacal will continue the celebration of veterinary technicians at WVC 2026, where the company will be onsite and announcing the next PRN Veterinary Technician Award recipient.

Veterinary professionals attending WVC are encouraged to visit the PRN Pharmacal booth (Booth #3635) to learn more about the awards program, connect with the PRN team, and take part in recognizing excellence within the veterinary technician community. Details regarding the timing of the announcement will be shared onsite and via PRN Pharmacal's LinkedIn channel.

Nominations Open: Celebrate an Outstanding Veterinary Technician

PRN Pharmacal invites veterinarians, practice managers, peers, and veterinary technicians to continue submitting nominations for the PRN Veterinary Technician Awards. Nominations are open year-round, and self-nominations are welcome at https://www.prnpharmacal.com/vta/.

"The passion and professionalism of veterinary technicians deserve ongoing recognition," added Dr. Heather A. Davis, DVM, PhD, DACVS-LA, Director of Clinical Affairs and Veterinary Services. "We encourage the veterinary community to nominate colleagues who go above and beyond for their patients, clients, and teams."

About PRN Pharmacal

PRN Pharmacal, part of Pegasus Laboratories, Inc., is dedicated to the research and development of innovative animal health products for chronic conditions in cats, dogs, and horses. Based in Pensacola, Florida, PRN Pharmacal combines scientific expertise with a deep commitment to supporting the veterinary profession and improving patient care.

SOURCE Pegasus/PRN Pharmacal