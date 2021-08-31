Pro AV Market from Consumer Electronics Industry to contribute Growth worth $ 49.40 bn post-COVID-19 Pandemic|17,000+ Technavio Reports

The rise in the popularity of e-learning and advances in technology will offer immense growth opportunities. The increased use of digital signage will also accelerate the growth. However, the increased emphasis on one-on-one learning will hamper the market growth.

Pro AV Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Pro AV Market is segmented as below:

Type

Products



Services

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Pro AV Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The Pro AV market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anixter International Inc., AVI Systems Inc., AVI-SPL Inc., CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, New Era Technology, Telerent Leasing Corp., Unified Technology Systems, and Vistacom Inc. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pro av market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Pro AV Market size

Pro AV Market trends

Pro AV Market industry analysis

Pro AV Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist pro AV market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Pro AV market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pro AV market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pro AV market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anixter International Inc.

AVI Systems Inc.

AVI-SPL Inc.

CCS Presentation Systems

Diversified

Ford Audio-Video LLC

New Era Technology

Telerent Leasing Corp.

Unified Technology Systems

Vistacom Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

